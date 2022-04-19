ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Lerud hired to lead statewide travel organization

Des Moines Business Record
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea Lerud has been named executive director of Iowa Travel Industry Partners, a statewide group that represents the travel, tourism and hospitality industry. Lerud has served as the organization’s interim director since August 2021. Rebecca Peters, the group’s president, said Lerud has been...

businessrecord.com

Community Policy