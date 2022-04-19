ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Arkansas State University Launches Search for Chancellor, Forms Advisory Committee

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK – Arkansas State University System President Chuck Welch today announced the official launch of the search for the next chancellor for the A-State campus in Jonesboro. The position announcement can be viewed here and can also be found on the Chancellor Search section of the A-State...

