KALAMAZOO, MI — Michelle McDade described the bar at Food Dance as “the Cheers of Kalamazoo.”. “You would go there and always see someone you knew, and if you didn’t, you knew the waitstaff and the employees because they had been there so long,” said McDade, who began frequenting the restaurant shortly after it opened at its original location in downtown Kalamazoo in 1994.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 28 DAYS AGO