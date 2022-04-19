Public Works Open House - May 21st

On Saturday, April 2, 2022 there will be a Spring Open House at Barefoot Mercantile & Co located at 1206 Highway Dr, Oxford, AL 36203. From 8:00 am to 5:00 pm make plans to come shopping on Saturday, April 2nd! Kristi’s Classics will be setup selling delicious hotdogs, smoked sausages & protein bowls while Piedmont produce will be set up with fresh baked bread, pies and more! There will also be a live plant sale! Inside the Mercantile we will have specials, samples and giveaways!

OXFORD, AL ・ 26 DAYS AGO