State College, PA

'Building on Gold': Palmer Museum hosts 50th Anniversary Benefit Gala

 3 days ago

“We couldn’t be more excited to gather together — in person — to mark this milestone occasion and celebrate the museum’s vibrant future.”. Terri Sowerby, chair, Palmer Museum Friends Leadership Council. UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Tickets are on sale for the 2022 Palmer Museum of...

Kennesaw's Southern Museum Marks 50th Anniversary with April Events

Kennesaw's Southern Museum has scheduled a series of April events in commemoration of its 50th anniversary on April 12. That day also marks the 160th anniversary of the Great Locomotive Chase, the famous Civil War raid that involved Union spies, a determined train conductor and the first Congressional Medals of Honor awarded in United States history.
KENNESAW, GA
Wagners celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

William (Bill) and Sharon (Linn) Wagner of Avis are celebrating 50 years of marriage on Friday, March 25, 2022. They were married in The Avis United Methodist Church in 1972. They chose that wedding date because it was the 23rd wedding anniversary of Sharon’s parents, the late Jim and Rita Linn, of Avis. They are the parents of a son, William (Billy) Wagner, Jr. who also has his home in Avis. They have a granddaughter, Karley Young, and a great-granddaughter, Remington Young, of Mill Hall. Bill served his country as a Marine from 1970-1974. He is retired from Jersey Shore Steel Company. Bill is known by many as a youth umpire for softball and (formerly) baseball. Sharon is retired from Lycoming-Clinton Head Start. They are enjoying their retirement, their square dancing, their home and their travels.
AVIS, PA
Harlem YMCA celebrates 50th year of scholarship gala

NEW YORK - On Thursday, the YMCA of Greater New York held its 50th celebration of the Harlem Y's partnership with corporate sponsors, awarding scholarships to dozens of deserving local youth.The 50th bai Achievers in Industry gala was hosted by CBS Los Angeles anchor DeMarco Morgan."This is the Y's first in-person event in over two years and it happens to be this event celebrating our achievers," said YMCA of Greater New York President and CEO Sharon Greenberg. "Celebrating youth, coming together is magical."The signature scholarship is the Carrie Terrell Youth Achiever Award, presented this year by former recipient and current...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

