'Building on Gold': Palmer Museum hosts 50th Anniversary Benefit Gala

William (Bill) and Sharon (Linn) Wagner of Avis are celebrating 50 years of marriage on Friday, March 25, 2022. They were married in The Avis United Methodist Church in 1972. They chose that wedding date because it was the 23rd wedding anniversary of Sharon’s parents, the late Jim and Rita Linn, of Avis. They are the parents of a son, William (Billy) Wagner, Jr. who also has his home in Avis. They have a granddaughter, Karley Young, and a great-granddaughter, Remington Young, of Mill Hall. Bill served his country as a Marine from 1970-1974. He is retired from Jersey Shore Steel Company. Bill is known by many as a youth umpire for softball and (formerly) baseball. Sharon is retired from Lycoming-Clinton Head Start. They are enjoying their retirement, their square dancing, their home and their travels.

AVIS, PA ・ 29 DAYS AGO