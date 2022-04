The Kiwanis Club of Aiken will hold its annual charity golf tournament Saturday, April 30, at Aiken Golf Club. The tournament, presented by Singer Wealth Management Group, will begin at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start. The entry fee is $75, and food and beverages will be served to participants. The format is four-person captain's choice, and prizes will be awarded in gross and net divisions.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO