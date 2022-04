With the latest analysis regarding its COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna now has age-spanning clinical data on its demonstrated effectiveness and overall performance. Wednesday, the Massachusetts-headquartered company shared an extended public statement on the positive interim data from its Phase 2/3 KidCOVE study of the vaccine in children as young as six months to under two years, as well as in children between the ages of two and six.

