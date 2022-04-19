Fueled by $111 Million, Sionna Therapeutics Takes Aim at Cystic Fibrosis

Albany NY, United States: The human immune system is composed of various types of specialized molecules and cells, which are involved in complicated interactions and activities to assist immune response. Immunotherapies use body’s innate potential to precisely target a specific molecular antigen and produce an efficient immune response against cells that show disease symptoms. CD 19 acts on follicular dendritic cells and B-lineage cells. It plays an important role in autoimmune diseases and B cell malignancies. Hence, it is a potential target for a number of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). For years, chemotherapy has been popularly acknowledged as one of the principle anti-tumor therapies to get rid of proliferative tumor cells. Anti-CD19 mAbs are being developed to treat CD19 autoimmune diseases and lymphomas. It is one of the most novel research areas in the field of drug discovery in the pharma industry. Several of the anti-CD19 techniques are presently being tested in clinical trials.

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO