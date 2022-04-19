ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fueled by $111 Million, Sionna Therapeutics Takes Aim at Cystic Fibrosis

Cover picture for the articleNewly-launched Sionna Therapeutics is stepping up to the plate and challenging Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the cystic fibrosis space. Backed by OrbiMed, Sionna hit the ground with a pipeline of first-in-class small molecules designed to fully restore the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein in CF...

