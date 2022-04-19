MLB fans absolutely hated the massive Motorola ad on the Padres' 2023 jerseys

When it comes to U.S. professional sports, fans simply aren’t used to seeing advertisements on the game-day uniforms.

The NBA and WNBA brought ads to the uniforms with the NBA going for small patches near the shoulders. But generally, the obtrusive, in-you-face jersey sponsors are more common in European soccer and certainly not in Major League Baseball.

But traditions are always going to change when there’s money to be made, and the new CBA opened the door for jersey sponsors for the 2023 MLB season. The San Diego Padres have already found a taker. And, oh, man that patch is something.

The Padres announced their partnership with Motorola on Tuesday, unveiling a video where Manny Machado and Blake Snell couldn’t look less excited to be a part of. At the end of the video, we saw that Motorola was getting a HUGE patch on the sleeve.

Check it out

And another look:

Like, that patch is enormous. And to think there was a time when baseball fans were upset about a Nike swoosh on the front of the jersey. The NBA’s subtler approach would have made more sense, but it could be worse. The one bright side seems to be that the Padres at least kept the logo brown to stay in line with team colors.

But while MLB fans were coming to terms with jersey sponsors, not many expected the actual ads to be that large. They weren’t happy.

This was how Twitter reacted

Odds are this Padres patch won’t be the worst ad we’ll see from MLB teams. It’s going to take some getting used to — that’s for sure.