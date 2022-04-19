ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic is official

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
World of Warcraft Classic will finally add the fan-favorite expansion Wrath of the Lich King.

On Tuesday, Blizzard announced World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic — yes, those rumors were legit. As with previous versions of World of Warcraft Classic, Blizzard’s goal is to re-release Wrath of the Lich King with very few no alterations. Imagine rebuilding a classic car from its old frame, and that’s the gist.

So everything from Wrath of the Lich King will be fresh again. Well, sort of! The frozen lands of Northrend will open up, as will raids like Naxxramas along with chilling dungeons like Azjol-Nerub and the Culling of Stratholme.

No doubt that the most significant reintroduction would be Death Knights, the first-ever hero class for World of Warcraft. Horde and Alliance players can roll as Death Knights, and the class begins at level 55. Check out the official announcement for more details.

During an interview with IGN, World of Warcraft Classic lead Brian Birmingham explains that the much-disliked dungeon finder will not return in Wrath of the Lich King Classic.

“We know that the Classic audience is more interested in long-term social engagement, that feeling that comes from reaching out to people, talking to them about how you’re going to group, trying to coordinate, who’s going to do what role walking to the dungeon together, trying to figure out how you’re going to get to the dungeon, who’s going to summon, maybe run into a PVP fight on the way,” Birmingham said. “And then you finally get in there, and you have friends that stick together with you.”

Unlike prior expansion additions to World of Warcraft Classic, Blizzard will not allow Burning Crusade Classic players to stick around in that incarnation of the game. Once Wrath of the Lich King Classic is out, players on Burning Crusade Classic servers must move on.

“People want to experience certain eras of [World of Warcraft] in the progression style that is meaningful, and Burning Crusade has done that,” Birmingham explains via IGN. “I think there are opportunities in the future to look at different seasonal content we can provide to people who are looking [to] revisit Burning Crusade o revisit Classic again. It’s something we’re always keeping an eye on to see what we could do.”

The World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic announcement came alongside the Dragonflight expansion reveal.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

