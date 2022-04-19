ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineyard, UT

Nebraska Man Killed In Vineyard Motorcycle Crash

 3 days ago

A 24 year old Nebraska man, who recently moved to Utah, died after he drifted out of his lane of travel in Vineyard and crashed into a barrier and fence. The rider was not wearing a helmet and speed was a factor in the crash. On April 18, 2022,...

