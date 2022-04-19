ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks host S Damontae Kazee

By Adam La Rose
 1 day ago
Damontae Kazee is still a free agent.

On the lookout for additions in the secondary, the Seahawks are hosting one of the top safeties still on the market. Damontae Kazee is visiting Seattle, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler (Twitter link).

Kazee, 28, began his career with the Falcons in 2017. After a quiet rookie season, he established himself as a starter in his second year. The 2018 campaign saw him record a league-leading seven interceptions, along with 10 pass breakups and 82 tackles. His tenure with the Falcons ended with an Achilles tear in 2020, however.

Last offseason, the former fifth-rounder signed with the Cowboys. He started 15 of 17 contests in Dallas, making 52 tackles and notching a pair of interceptions. His 60.9 PFF grade is notably less than the one he earned in his career-best 2018 season but is more in line with his normal ratings.

If he were to sign in Seattle, Kazee would face stiff competition for a starting role. The Seahawks have Jamal Adams under contract until 2026 and re-signed Quandre Diggs earlier this offseason. That pair constitutes an experienced (not to mention expensive) tandem, but the team lacks established depth behind them. Last month, Kazee was named as an option for the Steelers, which have yet to fill their vacancy at the position.

#Seahawks#Cowboys#Steelers#American Football#Espn#Falcons
