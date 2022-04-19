New Virginia law will prohibit arrest quotas

(The Center Square) – A new law signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin will prevent police departments from enacting arrest quotes, which one sponsor believes will ensure police arrest people for the right reasons. House Bill 750 and Senate Bill 327, both signed by the governor, will prohibit police...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor signed into law Monday a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a 27-year-old man dead. The legislation signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Critics of the modification — sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead. The governor’s office said Monday that the ban will become law within the next day after a final technical step.
Lawmakers in this week will vote on a bill that would establish common law marriages between “one man and one woman” and potentially legalize child marriage in the state, according to published news reports. There would be no age requirements on the proposed legislation, raising concerns that it...
More states drop permit requirements for concealed carry. Two Midwestern states—Ohio and Indiana—have just stopped requiring a permit to carry a concealed firearm in public. These changes come on the heels of Alabama doing the same. This brings the number of states that allow permit-free concealed carry up...
On April 1, you'll be able to go to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana. Economists say this could be a massive plus for our state, but there's one major question. Can supply keep up with demand?. Dispensaries like High Desert Relief are looking forward to the legalization of recreational marijuana;...
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Wednesday signed a law that further restricts access to abortions through medication in the state, though the measure will not take effect immediately, pending a federal court case. The law, which cleared the state House and Senate in recent weeks, would make South Dakota...
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of a measure to expand access to abortion in the state was overridden on Saturday by the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats. The state will end a restriction that only physicians can provide abortions. The new law will enable nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants to provide them with training. It creates an abortion care training program and requires $3.5 million in state funding annually. It also requires most insurance plans to cover abortions without cost.
Another US state passed a law allowing abortion providers to be sued in civil court Wednesday, as conservatives across the country ramp up their effort to overturn long-held reproductive rights. A total of 1,844 provisions relating to sexual and reproductive health and rights have been introduced in 46 US states during just the past two-and-a-half months, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which advocates for abortion rights.
Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., said Tuesday that he would be open to the Supreme Court overturning its 1967 ruling that legalized interracial marriage nationwide to allow states to independently decide the issue. Braun - who made the comments during a conference call in which he discussed the nomination of Judge...
A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
Brookhaven’s top police officer and the City’s Board of Aldermen did not see eye-to-eye Tuesday on recommended promotions within the police department. Three aldermen were physically present at the meeting, while four joined the meeting via phone from an annual municipal leaders conference on the Gulf Coast. After...
A House bill aimed at amending the Pennsylvania Election Code will be back on the House floor for a third consideration by the Legislature on Monday. House Bill 1800 isn’t likely to get past Gov. Tom Wolf’s veto given his record of vetoing election law changes, as well as given the bill’s mostly party-line votes so far this cycle, but the bill has still generated some vocal concerns from Cumberland County.
Wyoming enacted new state legislative district boundaries on March 25 when Gov. Mark Gordon (R) allowed the maps to become law without signing them. The bill adds one Senate seat and two House of Representatives seats to the state legislature, meaning that after the 2022 elections, Wyoming will have 31 state Senators and 62 state Representatives. As of April 14, 44 states have completed legislative redistricting after the 2020 census, and Wyoming is the only one thus far to change its number of legislators.
State police at Troop A units in Indiana and Kiski Valley are participating in an initiative with a focus on enforcing Pennsylvania’s Move Over Law. State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said the initiative is an effort to raise awareness of the dangers first responders face while responding to incidents on the highways.
Gov. Brian Kemp traveled to the South Georgia Farm Belt Wednesday to sign three agricultural bills, including legislation making it harder to file nuisance lawsuits against farmers. The General Assembly passed the Freedom to Farm Act earlier this month, mostly along party lines, after minority Democrats argued it offers less...
PIERRE, S.D. (TND) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed a bill into law Monday which will prohibit public colleges and universities from compelling students and faculty to engage in critical race theory trainings or orientations. The bill, HB 1012, is meant to “protect students and employees at institutions...
Lancaster Online/LNP. March 22, 2022. Editorial: Taxpayers have the right to see online the expenses claimed by Pa. House members. As Sam Janesch and Brad Bumsted of the LNP Media Group’s watchdog publication The Caucus reported in Monday’s edition, six months after the Pennsylvania Senate took its historic step toward expense transparency — with senators’ expenses now posted online — “the House is nowhere close to making the same move.” Taxpayers still must file Right-to-Know Law requests — as The Caucus did to report the story — for most of the House’s financial information. “That process can take more than a month and still might produce heavily redacted or incomplete records,” Janesch and Bumsted noted.
Comments / 0