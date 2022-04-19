ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bomb squad called after possible grenade found buried in South Windsor yard

By Joseph Villanova / Journal Inquirer
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n59jl_0fDsbNNB00
South Windsor Police Department News Release from Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

SOUTH WINDSOR — Local police say the Hartford bomb squad was called in after a man found what appeared to be a grenade buried in a front yard Monday afternoon.

At around 2:40 p.m., South Windsor police responded to a house on Troy Road where a man checking the property with a metal detector discovered the item about one foot underground.

Police say the immediate area was evacuated and the street was closed out of an abundance of caution, and the Hartford Police Department’s bomb squad was called into the scene.

Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said the bomb squad was unable to tell from an X-ray whether the item was capable of exploding. The item was removed from the ground safely and the road was reopened around 6 p.m.

