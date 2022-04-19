‘Bridgerton”s second season becomes the most popular English-language series for Netflix

Netflix has attracted criticism for blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.It is unclear when exactly this feature was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. The Independent has contacted a representative of Netflix for comment.Netflix subscribers took to Twitter to hit out at the streaming giant for blocking the screenshotting function, which many people use to share images from...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 15 HOURS AGO