ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Bridgerton”s second season becomes the most popular English-language series for Netflix

ktbb.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe (vis)count is in: The second season of Netflix's Bridgerton has become even more popular than its predecessor. Referencing the show's town gossip, the streaming service announced, "After four weeks atop the English TV...

ktbb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Fans are ending subscriptions after huge Netflix show canceled

Netflix has confirmed that they will not be renewing the creepy psychological thriller series Archive 81, despite it being hugely popular among viewers and critics alike. Deadline has reported that despite reaching the top ten trending shows, the series won’t be back for a second installment - and needless to say, fans are not pleased.
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Netflix Has a New Trick For Users

If you're like most people, you have the shows you like and the shows you really, really like — or at least, that is what Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report is betting on with the launch of its new "Two Thumbs Up" feature. Since 2017, Netflix has...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Preps Bigger Password-Sharing Crackdown

Netflix is preparing to crack down on password sharing around the world, with the company telling shareholders Tuesday that it is a “big opportunity” for the streaming giant to help turn around its fortunes. The company reported a quarterly subscriber loss Tuesday, ending Q1 of 2022 with 221.64 million subscribers, down from 221.84 million in Q4 of 2021.More from The Hollywood ReporterJacob Tremblay, Gaten Matarazzo to Lead All-Star Voice Cast for Netflix Animation 'My Father's Dragon''Business Proposal' Director Explains the Creation of Netflix's Latest K-Drama HitNetflix Plans to Launch Cheaper Ad-Supported Plans In its shareholder letter, Netflix cited “the large number of...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#English Language#Bridgerton Season 1#Squid Game
Daily Mail

Netflix is losing '$6.25 BILLION a year' as users flock to illegal password-sharing marketplaces offering its top $19.99-a-month package for just $1: Disney+ and HBO are also being ripped off

Netflix is losing billions of dollars a year because of illegal password-sharing 'marketplaces' that offer access for just $1, experts have claimed. The popular streaming app is missing out on up to $6.25billion annually as customers use the services to dodge the $19.99 a month premium account fee. But the...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Netflix users complain about streaming service’s ‘nasty’ new feature that blocks screenshots

Netflix has attracted criticism for blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.It is unclear when exactly this feature was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. The Independent has contacted a representative of Netflix for comment.Netflix subscribers took to Twitter to hit out at the streaming giant for blocking the screenshotting function, which many people use to share images from...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
TechCrunch

Netflix to introduce ad-supported plans in a major shift

The firm, which reported a loss of 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter, will introduce the ad-supported plans to give customers more choice, company’s co-chief executive Reed Hastings said on the earnings call. The upcoming ad-supported plans will mark a major shift in how Netflix has previously viewed advertisement...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix Officially Adding Commercials

It's the end of an era for Netflix. While the service has long been praised for its lack of ads and commercials, Netflix is reversing its course on the matter. On Tuesday, Deadline reported that Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings said that ads will soon be incorporated into the service. Hastings'...
TV & VIDEOS
CNBC

Netflix is exploring lower-priced, ad-supported plans after years of resisting

After years of resisting advertisements on its streaming service, Netflix is now "open" to offering lower-priced tiers with ads, co-CEO Reed Hastings said Tuesday. Hastings has long been opposed to adding commercials or other promotions to the platform. He said during the company's prerecorded earnings conference call, however, that it...
TV & VIDEOS
Apple Insider

Netflix blames account sharing for first subscriber loss in a decade

A quarterly report delivered to investors on Tuesday revealed that the streaming service had lost 200,000 paid subscribers, citing COVID concerns and other factors. Netflix disclosed its Q1 2022 results in a shareholder update Tuesday morning, remarking that its platform's growth in revenue has "slowed considerably." Its $7.868 billion in...
NFL
Collider

'Bridgerton': Julia Quinn on the Reaction to Season 1 & What She's Most Excited for Fans to See in Season 2

When Season 1 of Bridgerton premiered back on Christmas Day 2020, no one could have predicted how big the show would actually hit for Netflix — except, perhaps, those fans who already knew the romance genre's enduring power and popularity. Based on the bestselling book series by author Julia Quinn first published in 2000, the TV adaptation, which is set in Regency-era London, revolves around the titular Bridgerton family (of which there are eight siblings, alphabetically named in order of age: Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth) and their respective journeys to find love while also attempting to navigate the complexities of society — as well as stay one step ahead of the ton's notorious and anonymous gossip columnist, Lady Whistledown.
TV SERIES
NME

Netflix reportedly working on second season of ‘Single’s Inferno’

Netflix is reportedly working on a second season of its hit South Korean reality TV series Single’s Inferno. Earlier today (March 24), South Korean news outlet TV Daily reported that Single’s Inferno is set to return with a second season, with specific filming and release timelines currently under discussion at Netflix. It also claimed that the casting process for the new season had already been kickstarted.
TV SERIES
Sioux City Journal

REVIEW: Jonathan Bailey brings the heat in 'Bridgerton's' second season

The steam has settled in “Bridgerton” – at least for now. In the second season, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Rege-Jean Page) are off somewhere, presumably having that wild relationship that made the first season buzzworthy. Now the attention is on her brother, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), who...
TV SERIES
Distractify

Netflix's Interactive Quiz Series 'Trivia Quest' Pays Homage to a Popular App From the Mid-2010s

Streaming giant Netflix released its first batch of interactive content in 2017, including Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale and Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile. Said specials were geared toward children, but in 2018, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch — which stars Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk), Craig Parkinson (The English Game), and Alice Lowe (Prevenge) — proved that Netflix's vision for interactive content includes adult-targeted features.
TV & VIDEOS
Digital Trends

Netflix considering ad-supported tier at lower price

On the day that it reported the loss of subscribers for the first time in more than a decade, Netflix has revealed it is considering an ad-supported tier for a lower subscription fee. Netflix co-founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings made the revelation during a conference call with investors on Tuesday,...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy