The Best Time To Eat Dinner If You Want To Sleep Through the Night

By lexiontheradio
kiss951.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA good meal can set you up for a good night’s rest, but MindBodyGreen had experts tell them that when you eat also affects how you sleep. According to sleep expert Peter Polos M.D at mattress company Sleep Number, you’ll want to eat dinner at least three hours before you go...

