On Tuesday night, the Mount Jackson Town Council approved the siting agreement for the fourth phase of the OFW solar farm. The OFW solar farm is being developed by Energix, a company out of Arlington County, and the land is owned by Robert Whitehurst and his sister, Eleanor. Three phases of the project, which total 526.9 acres, have been approved. The fourth phase would be for an additional 128.6 acres, for a grand total of 655.5 acres, for the land located off of Turkey Knob Road.

MOUNT JACKSON, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO