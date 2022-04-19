Volume 28 Issue 4, April 2022

As most COVID-19 patients only receive thoracic CT scans, but body composition, which is relevant to detect sarcopenia, is determined in abdominal scans, this study aimed to investigate the relationship between thoracic and abdominal CT body composition parameters in a cohort of COVID-19 patients. This retrospective study included n"‰="‰46 SARS-CoV-2-positive patients who received CT scans of the thorax and abdomen due to severe disease progression. The subcutaneous fat area (SF), the skeletal muscle area (SMA), and the muscle radiodensity attenuation (MRA) were measured at the level of the twelfth thoracic (T12) and the third lumbar (L3) vertebra. Necessity of invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV), length of stay, or time to death (TTD) were noted. For statistics correlation, multivariable linear, logistic, and Cox regression analyses were employed. Correlation was excellent for the SF (r"‰="‰0.96) between T12 and L3, and good for the respective SMA (r"‰="‰0.80) and MRA (r"‰="‰0.82) values. With adjustment (adj.) for sex, age, and body-mass-index the variability of SF (adj. r2"‰="‰0.93; adj. mean difference"‰="‰1.24 [95% confidence interval (95% CI) 1.02"“1.45]), of the SMA (adj. r2"‰="‰0.76; 2.59 [95% CI 1.92"“3.26]), and of the MRA (adj. r2"‰="‰0.67; 0.67 [95% CI 0.45"“0.88]) at L3 was well explained by the respective values at T12. There was no relevant influence of the SF, MRA, or SMA on the clinical outcome. If only thoracic CT scans are available, CT body composition values at T12 can be used to predict abdominal fat and muscle parameters, by which sarcopenia and obesity can be assessed.

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO