ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, IA

Mask mandate lifted for Johnson County SEATS and paratransit, effective April 19

johnsoncountyiowa.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnson County SEATS and paratransit users will no longer be required to wear a mask on public transit vehicles or at transit stops beginning today, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The decision was...

johnsoncountyiowa.gov

Comments / 0

Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

TSA extends federal mask mandate for public transportation

MICHIGAN, USA — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has extended the federal mask mandate for public transportation through April 18. "At CDC’s recommendation, TSA will extend the security directive for mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs for one month, through April 18th," the TSA said in a statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Law & Crime

‘Wearing a Mask Cleans Nothing’: Federal Judge Previously Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by American Bar Association Puts a Stop to Airplane and Public Transit Mask Mandate

A federal judge in Florida late Monday threw out the national mask mandate for airplanes, trains and public transportation. In a 59-page opinion and order, Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida declared the transportation mandate, previously issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as “unlawful” for exceeding statutory authority as well for violating the Administrative Procedure Act.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Voice

TSA Drops Mask Mandate For Planes, Public Transit... For Now

Face masks will no longer be enforced on airplanes and other modes of public transport after a federal judge ruled the order unconstitutional Monday, April 18. The decision comes after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said in a 59-page decision that the CDC overstepped its authority by enforcing the 14-month directive.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson County, IA
Health
Local
Iowa Government
Johnson County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Cars
Local
Iowa Traffic
Local
Iowa Health
County
Johnson County, IA
ABC4

Mask mandates still not lifted for all transportation

(ABC4) – While a ruling has been passed that voids the national mask mandate covering for airlines and public transportation, not all airports and airlines are making masks optional just yet. Airlines such as Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Alaska Airlines, JetBlue, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines all announced mask-optional policies on domestic flights. As […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Inc.com

CDC Lifts Mask Requirements for Most Transportation--and Businesses Follow Suit

One of the final federal mask requirements is no longer -- making your own mask mandate, should you still have one, less potent. On Monday the Biden administration announced that, starting immediately, Americans will no longer be required to wear masks on public transportation, after a court ruling in Florida this week overturned a mask-mandate extension mounted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on April 18. The U.S. health agency had extended to May 3 federal mask mandates requiring travelers to wear masks on airplanes and trains, and in taxis, ride-share vehicles, and transit hubs. At the time, the CDC said it needed time to assess a recent surge in Covid cases across the country, brought about by the BA.2 variant.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paratransit#Cdc#Elderly People#Public Transportation
americanmilitarynews.com

RI bill would punish unvaccinated with doubled income tax, monthly fine

Democrats in the State of Rhode Island General Assembly are pushing legislation that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all residents. Those who don’t comply — including parents of unvaccinated children — would be punished with doubled income tax and a $50 monthly fine. The bill states that...
INCOME TAX
HeySoCal

LA Superior Court to lift mask mandate

Face masks will no longer be required in Los Angeles Superior Court buildings beginning April 4, the court’s presiding judge announced Friday. The move aligns the courts with the county and state’s COVID-19 face-covering guidelines, which only recommend masks in indoor settings, but do not mandate them. “For...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Public Health
MarketWatch

As major airlines drop their mask mandates after federal ruling, some schools and public-transport systems still say wear your mask

A judge’s Monday decision voiding federal mask mandates for airlines and other forms of public transportation prompted a wave of airline companies and public transit providers to drop their mask rules. Now, airports, train stations and bus terminals are increasingly mirroring the patchwork of maskless scenes unfolding at many...
U.S. POLITICS
The Verge

Judge says masks can’t be required on planes and trains

A federal judge said Monday that the Biden administration could not require masks be worn on airplanes and public transportation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not have the authority to introduce a mask mandate and did not follow the proper rules to implement a mandate, US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in the ruling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WCAX

Vt. lawmakers consider lifting mask mandate at Statehouse

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont legislative leaders are wrestling with whether to continue a mask mandate at the Statehouse. Masks have been required since lawmakers returned to the Statehouse last year and committee rooms have capacity limits. The governor has already lifted broad public health restrictions elsewhere and now a key legislative committee is weighing the pros and cons of lifting health measures at the peoples’ house.
VERMONT STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Federal mask mandate for planes and public transit set to expire next week. Questions arise over a possible extension.

Many people are looking to the White House for answers on the federal mask mandate. It is set to expire Monday, April 18 but may face an extension. MORE: Airlines want to drop mask and Covid-19 test rules. What do doctors say about it? Recently national numbers of COVID cases in US hospitals have reached The post Federal mask mandate for planes and public transit set to expire next week. Questions arise over a possible extension. appeared first on KESQ.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Boston

Uber And Lyft Drop Mask Requirement For Riders, Drivers

BOSTON (CBS) — Starting Tuesday, masks are no longer required for Uber and Lyft trips. The rideshare companies are lifting their COVID rules for both drivers and passengers. “As of April 19, 2022, riders and drivers are not required to wear masks when using Uber,” Uber said in a statement to WBZ-TV. “The CDC; however, still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area.” Passengers will also be able to sit in the front seat again, but only if their party is too large to fit in the back. Uber is asking everyone...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy