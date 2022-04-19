ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regular Blood Donations Have a Hidden Benefit: Study

By Taneasha White
Cover picture for the articleRegular blood or plasma donations can result in a significant decrease in blood perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — sometimes referred to as forever chemicals because they tend not to degrade in nature — according to a recent study by Macquarie University researchers. Researchers tested 285 firefighters...

CBS 58

Pfizer recalls 3 blood pressure medications

(CNN) -- Pfizer has issued a recall for three high blood pressure medications, according to the company. Accuretic and two generic drugs distributed by Greenstone -- quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets and quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide tablets -- are subject to the recall. The medications treat hypertension, which increases the risk for potential...
Good News Network

Another Reason to Drink More Water: Study Finds Hydration Can Lower Risk of Heart Failure

Staying well-hydrated may be associated with a reduced risk for developing heart failure, according to researchers at the National Institutes of Health. Their findings suggest that consuming sufficient amounts of fluids throughout life not only supports essential body functioning but may also reduce the risk of severe heart problems in the future.
HEALTH
IFLScience

Wet Wipes May Be Behind A Disease Outbreak That's Hit Over 200 People

Wet wipes are the prime suspect in an unusual disease outbreak sweeping across hospitals in Norway. At least 239 people in 33 hospitals across Norway have fallen sick after being infected with the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH). The outbreak was first reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Dementia: Commonly prescribed drug has been linked to cognitive decline

A new study published in PLOS One has found that chronic antibiotic use in middle age is connected to cognitive decline in women. According to the NHS, antibiotics are used to treat or prevent some types of bacterial infection. They work by killing bacteria or preventing them from spreading. The...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Long-Term Benzodiazepine (Xanax, Klonopin, Ativan) Use Destroys Neural Connections in the Brain

LMU scientists have discovered the means by which the long-term taking of benzodiazepines leads to cognitive impairments. Benzodiazepines are effective and widely used drugs for treating states of anxiety and sleep disorders. While short-term treatments are considered safe, their long-term intake can lead to physical dependence and, particularly in the case of older people, to cognitive impairments. The mechanisms by which benzodiazepines trigger these changes had previously been unknown. Researchers led by Prof. Jochen Herms and Dr. Mario Dorostkar from LMU’s Center for Neuropathology and Prion Research and the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have now been able to demonstrate in an animal model that the active ingredient leads to the loss of neural connections in the brain.
HEALTH
Click2Houston.com

Pfizer recalls blood pressure drugs due to a potential carcinogen

Pfizer Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of its blood pressure drugs due to excess levels of potentially cancer-causing impurities. NPR reports the company warned consumers on Monday of several tainted lots of Accuretic and two other versions of the drug — quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets. In a news...
INDUSTRY
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

Fully vaccinated against Covid-19, young woman had both legs amputated after contracting the virus and developing severe condition, goes home after 2 months in hospital

In most of the cases, Covid-19 vaccines are proven to work in preventing contracting the virus and developing severe condition if a fully vaccinated person gets infected with Covid-19. The protection of the vaccines wane over time and their efficacy and protection dropped against the Omicron variant, but vaccines still remain the best option we have in battling the deadly virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Interesting Engineering

A hidden immune feature may have spared unvaccinated people from COVID-19 infections

A team of researchers from the University of Gothenburg has just taken another step toward understanding how the immune system develops resistance against COVID-19. For six months, the researchers at the University’s Sahlgrenska Academy investigated 156 employees from five primary care health facilities who were recruited during April and May 2020. None of these employees had been vaccinated against COVID-19, and the majority of them had to work with infected patients on a daily basis during the height of the pandemic.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

New Harmful Side Effects of Marijuana Discovered – Developing Brain Needs Cannabinoid Receptors After Birth

Cannabinoid receptors help the brain’s dopamine system establish key connections after birth, a new mouse study suggests. Doctors warn that marijuana use during pregnancy may have harmful effects on the development of a fetus, in part because the cannabinoid receptors activated by the drug are known be critical for enabling a developing brain to wire up properly. Now, scientists at MIT’s McGovern Institute for Brain Research have learned that cannabinoid receptors’ critical role in brain development does not end at birth.
SCIENCE
MedicineNet.com

How Much Vitamin D Can I Take in a Day?

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that helps regulate calcium and phosphorus absorption in the body and plays an essential role in maintaining the proper bone structure. Vitamins are vital for many enzymatic reactions but can't be produced by the body, so they must be made available exogenously through daily foods. However, vitamins D and K are exceptions in that they can be produced within the body.
NUTRITION

