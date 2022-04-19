ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheboygan, MI

Post-Maybank, Cheboygan boys golf still has big goals

By Jared Greenleaf, Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 1 day ago
CHEBOYGAN — It was a season the program will never forget.

Because when you just had a spectacular talent who won a state title, how would you ever be able to forget?

For the Cheboygan boys golf team and coach Tim Reed, they'll be in a different spot this season without the services of PJ Maybank III, who won the MHSAA's Division 3 boys individual crown at Grand Valley State University last June.

"He's impossible to replace. PJ was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of player," said Reed, who's heading into his 21st season. "It'll definitely change the dynamics, no doubt."

Even without Maybank, who's currently competing down south on the junior golf circuit, the Chiefs still have big aspirations.

At the same time, Reed will never forget the positive impact the current University of Oklahoma men's golf commit had on the Cheboygan program.

"PJ was great, not only by example, but he was always willing to share what he had learned," Reed said. "I would say Scott Pavwoski (learned a lot from PJ). He got some help from PJ, he got a set of clubs from him, and PJ was always willing to share, but I'd say the carryover this year for Scott would be the most beneficial."

Now, the Chiefs, who fell just short of qualifying for states as a team, hope to have a strong campaign with a mix of experience and young talent.

Despite not being able to participate in a tournament yet, Reed already likes what he sees out of his current squad.

"The chemistry is really good, I can tell these guys really get along with each other, which is very important," Reed said. "They spend a lot of time together. I don't see any issues with any of the kids. They've all been hard working. No issues whatsoever.

"It's an awesome group."

Among the key Cheboygan returnees include two seniors, Pavwoski and Zach VanFleet, who both have solid varsity experience. In fact, Pavwoski was a member of the 2019 Cheboygan squad that qualified for states.

"They've both got good varsity experience," Reed said. "Scotty has played every year except the COVID year (that cancelled the 2020 season) and Zach was able to play some tournaments last season. We're counting on both of them to do some big things this season."

Also on the team are juniors Carson Lavender, Connor Gibbons, Max Hart, Levi Proctor and Luke Karsten, sophomores Gavin Rose, Kaleb Goodrich and Daniel Hudson, and freshmen Mason Kwiatkowski, Tristan Stead and Jake Sayers.

"I think this is a team that I would guess will start out slow, but I think as the year goes on they'll progress," Reed said. "Last year we were in Division 3, and this year we're in Division 2, so it's going to be a little bit harder. We'll be competing with more schools the size of Gaylord and Petoskey. It'll be a little difficult, they've got a higher hill to climb.

"The main goal is they work hard, they progress, they try as hard as they can, and they play correctly."

Cheboygan is scheduled to open its season at the Cadillac Invitational on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

