The status of Ben Simmons has been a consistent talking point around the Brooklyn Nets since he was acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers at the trade deadline. Simmons, who has yet to suit up in a game this season, has remained without a timetable for his return and hasn’t been able to do much at practice. Until Tuesday. Nets head coach Steve Nash provided the most positive update yet on Simmons ahead of Game 2 of the Nets’ NBA Playoff first round series against the Boston Celtics, as reported by Steve Popper of Newsday.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO