ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

This City Ranks as the Most Unaffordable for Housing in the U.S.

By Dan Weil
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=134zDJ_0fDsGzVW00

With U.S. home prices soaring 19.2% in the 12 months through January, it’s clearly difficult for non-wealthy people to afford a home.

“There has been a strong trend away from affordability,” according to a study of world housing markets by the U.S. Urban Reform Institute and Canada’s Frontier Centre for Public Policy.

“The number of severely unaffordable markets rose 60% in 2021 compared to 2019, the last prepandemic year.”

In the U.S., 27 housing markets ranked as severely unaffordable in 2021, nearly double the 14 of 2019, the study says.

It defines severely unaffordable as markets where the median home price is at least 5.1 times the median income. The study calls that multiple the affordability rating.

California has the largest concentration of severely unaffordable markets, with four of the nation’s five highest-cost markets relative to incomes. Those cities are San Jose (with an affordability rating of 12.6), San Francisco (11.8), Los Angeles (10.7) and San Diego (10.1). Honolulu came in at 12.

Other severely unaffordable markets include Miami (8.1), Seattle (7.5), Riverside-San Bernardino (7.4), Denver (7.2), New York (7.1), Boston (7.0) and Portland (7.0).

Most Affordable: Pittsburgh

The most affordable U.S. housing markets are Pittsburgh (with median multiple of 2.6), Oklahoma City (3.3), Rochester, N.Y., (3.3), St. Louis (3.6), Cleveland (3.7), Cincinnati (3.8), Buffalo, N.Y., (3.9), Kansas City, Mo., (4.0), Louisville, Ky., (4.0) and Tulsa, Okla. (4.0).

Those cities have the most affordable housing markets in the world, along with Edmonton, Alberta (3.6), and Calgary, Alberta (4.0).

The most expensive global housing markets are Hong Kong (23.2), Sydney (15.3), Vancouver (13.3), San Jose and Melbourne (12.1).

Most of the recent housing news in the U.S. has been dismal for buyers with the soaring home prices, rising mortgage rates and limited inventory putting the kibosh on potential purchases.

Housing Starts Rise

Here’s some good news. Housing starts unexpectedly rose in March -- 0.3% from February to the highest level since 2006. That’s a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.79 million. Apartment/condo buildings led the way.

Building permits also gained in March -- 0.4% from February to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.87 million.

Homebuilders are nonetheless pessimistic. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index of homebuilder confidence fell to a seven-month low in April.

“Rapidly rising interest rates combined with ongoing home price increases and higher construction costs continue to take a toll on builder confidence and housing affordability,” the NAHB said in a statement.

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 95.7FM

This City Has Been Named The Ugliest In Michigan

Didn't your mother tell you not to call people names? Well, when you call a city ugly, you're not always talking about the people inside of it, but rather some of the less than ideal aspects instead. And when it comes to Michigan, it's nearly impossible to argue that any...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Starts#Housing Affordability#Housing Market
BGR.com

Stimulus checks 2022: Deadline to apply for monthly $1,000 payments is next week

As we’ve pointed out on numerous occasions now, the federal government has more or less gotten out of the stimulus check game. Whereas it sent out tens of billions of dollars worth of them last year, now states and cities are stepping up to offer their own versions this year. That’s sometimes done via straight-up stimulus checks. But they can also take the form of guaranteed income payments. As well as gas rebates, even, in light of the high prices at the pump these days.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BGR.com

New popcorn recall: Check your pantry for this popular snack

Popcorn recalls might sound unusual, but they do happen, usually when the snack contains undeclared allergens that can trigger a potentially life-threatening condition. That’s the case with the Snak King popcorn recall from earlier this week. Some of the O Organics popcorn lots contain milk, which doesn’t appear on the packaging. People who suffer from milk allergies or are sensitive to milk should not consume the product, as it can potentially lead to significant adverse effects.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Place
Sydney
Place
Vancouver, CA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Most Empty Houses

The residential real estate market in America has been described as out of control. Prices in some markets have risen 50% over the last two years. Nationwide, home prices were up almost 20% in 2021. Despite this boom, some markets have several unoccupied homes, and the state with the most empty houses is Vermont. While […]
VERMONT STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
REAL ESTATE
WKRC

Stimulus checks for inflation: Here are the states planning to send money to residents

UNDATED (WKRC) - With inflation rates the highest they've been in four decades, some states are planning to soften the economic blow by sending tax rebate checks to residents. While the pandemic helped create a devastating labor shortage, many workers are starting to regain their jobs, leading to an income tax increase, and thriving retail sales are leading to a sales tax increase, as well.
INCOME TAX
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Terrifying Illinois Mansion Is So Haunted it Sat Vacant for Nearly 50 Years

It may not be October, but any month of the year is a great time for ghost stories, don't ya think?. I recently went on the hunt for some of the most haunted homes in Illinois when I came across the story about the infamous Schweppe Mansion located just outside of Chicago in Lake Forest, Illinois. Now I have to admit I'm stuck in the weird place of wanting this beautiful home and being terrified of it.
LAKE FOREST, IL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
84K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy