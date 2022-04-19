City of Raleigh Names New Assistant City Manager

The City of Raleigh has selected Nyki Hill as its newest Assistant City Manager following a competitive national search. Mrs. Hill most recently served as Chief Operating Officer for Operational Excellence with the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). Prior to her role in state government, she spent more than 17 years in local government taking on progressively responsible roles with the City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, and ultimately serving as Assistant City Manager for the City of Albemarle.

"Nyki Hill has an in depth understanding of what it takes to successfully manage a city so that all residents benefit," said City Manager Marchell Adams-David. "Her experience, energy and enthusiasm will serve her well in this role."

At NCDHHS, Mrs. Hill's responsibilities included working in collaboration with the Deputy Secretary to provide strategic operational leadership for the departments' internal support services, including Human Resources, Information Technology, Procurement, Budget and Controller’s Office, Internal Audit, Property and Construction, and standing up a new Office of Performance Management.

In Albemarle, she transformed the city’s budget planning process, spearheaded development of the city’s first strategic plan, and led its COVID-19 response and recovery efforts. Additionally, she created and led a cross-departmental team charged with planning and executing the city’s downtown revitalization efforts. Her proudest achievements in Albemarle include, creating a culture of collaboration amongst department leadership, driving them to approach their work more strategically, and elevating the importance of data to inform decision making.

“I am so humbled to have this amazing opportunity to serve a community that has given so much to me and my family. The year I was born, my father started his law enforcement career with the Raleigh Police department, eventually retiring from CCBI. He has lived here my entire life, and as a child I spent summers and holidays in this wonderful city. Raleigh is like a second home and for me this is a full circle moment. I have so much gratitude for City Manager Adams-David and her team for this opportunity.”

Mrs. Hill holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Business Administration from East Carolina University, where she is on the Board of Visitors. She furthered her studies at the UNC School of Government, where she received her certification in Municipal and County Government Administration. Mrs. Hill is a member of the North Carolina City and County Management Association and the International City/County Management Association. She will be joined in Raleigh by her husband, Eric Hill.

Nyki Hill will be one of four Assistant City Managers. Her first day is scheduled for May 2.