Inter-individual variation in objective measure of reactogenicity following COVID-19 vaccination via smartwatches and fitness bands

A team of researchers from the University of Gothenburg has just taken another step toward understanding how the immune system develops resistance against COVID-19. For six months, the researchers at the University’s Sahlgrenska Academy investigated 156 employees from five primary care health facilities who were recruited during April and May 2020. None of these employees had been vaccinated against COVID-19, and the majority of them had to work with infected patients on a daily basis during the height of the pandemic.

MEDICAL SCIENCE ・ 27 DAYS AGO