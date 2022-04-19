ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, WV

Meet the Candidates this Sunday

By Editor
Morgan Messenger
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Morgan Messenger and American Legion Post 60 will again co-host a Meet the Candidates forum this Sunday, April 24 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Legion hall in Berkeley Springs. The hall is located at 527 North Washington Street. All candidates who...

