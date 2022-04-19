Verizon raising starting wage to $20 an hour for customer service, retail and inside-sales

As many as four out of five professionals are considering looking for another job in the next three months, according to a survey from professional social network Blind. Financial services workers at American Express, Capital One, Deloitte, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase were among the most likely to say they wanted out from their current role. Amazon, Dell, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce and Salesforce workers are among those who want out of their roles. Nearly half of all professionals said they had interviewed with another company in the last month.

