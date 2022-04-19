ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Verizon raising starting wage to $20 an hour for customer service, retail and inside-sales

wpsdlocal6.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVerizon is raising the minimum wage for its employees. The telecommunications company announced that it's raising its starting wage to $20 an hour for those in...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Verizon raises minimum wage to $20 an hour for U.S employees

April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. wireless carrier Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) said on Monday it would raise the minimum wage of its new and existing customer service, retail and inside sales employees to $20 an hour amid a tight labor market and rising inflation. In recent months, U.S. retailer Walmart...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Verizon Com About Careers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Verizon
FOXBusiness

Labor costs will rise with 4-day workweek proposal, former McDonald's USA CEO warns

Former McDonald's USA CEO Ed Rensi slammed California’s proposal for a four-day workweek, arguing that labor costs will rise if the legislation passes. The California State Legislature’s proposal would lower the official workweek to 32 hours over four days – anything over that would be considered overtime for employees. This law would apply to companies with more than 500 employees.
CALIFORNIA STATE
morningbrew.com

Walmart is bumping truck driver starting pay into the 6 figures

In order to get those Instant Pots where they need to be, faster, Walmart said that it will increase the average starting pay for in-house truck drivers from $87,000 to between $95,000 and $110,000. Feel free to open a new tab and Google, “How to become truck driver.”. The...
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

The Great Resignation: Why 80% of Tech Employees are Seeking Alternative Employment

As many as four out of five professionals are considering looking for another job in the next three months, according to a survey from professional social network Blind. Financial services workers at American Express, Capital One, Deloitte, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase were among the most likely to say they wanted out from their current role. Amazon, Dell, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce and Salesforce workers are among those who want out of their roles. Nearly half of all professionals said they had interviewed with another company in the last month.
JOBS
Black Enterprise

Employers And Companies Are Suddenly Short Of Workers, Leading Them To Rethink Job Qualifications

A shortage of workers nationwide is pushing companies, employers, and even local and state governments to change their hiring operations to bring in more workers. According to Finurah, calls have grown for employers and local governments to change their hiring qualifications to bring in more workers. Four states, including Washington, have recently waived bar exams to recruit more attorneys.
MARYLAND STATE
TechRadar

Amazon CEO hails AWS but warns further price rises could come

Jeff Bezos stepping away from being the CEO of Amazon was a seismic change for the company – and its tradition of writing an annual letter to shareholders. Andy Jassy, who previous led AWS to its incredible heights, has stepped up the plate and released his first letter, the 2021 Letter to Shareholders, clocking in at over 6,000 words and covering a huge array of topics.
BUSINESS
KHON2

April 8: Minimum wage might increase to $18 by 2026

The Worst Way to Withdraw from Retirement Accounts. Plaque Psoriasis Typical Signs - Most Wish They Hadn't Ignored!. Doctors Stunned: This Removes Wrinkles Like Crazy! (Try Tonight) Extremely Effective Anti-aging. IQ Rankings Of All American Presidents. MoneyWise.com. Loophole Allows This Asset To Be Tax And Penalty Free In Your Retirement.
WEIGHT LOSS
Inc.com

Leaked Documents: Amazon to Ban "Slave," "Living Wage," and "Unfair"

There are two ways to get your employees to have happy internal chat groups. The first is obvious: Make your workplace a fair and happy place, where employees naturally speak positively about their working conditions. The second is to block negative or pro-union words from the employee chat. Say something...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy