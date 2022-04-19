Mask mandate lifted for public transportation

Public transportation passengers across Wisconsin may now ride mask free. A Trump appointed federal judge in Florida on Monday ruled for the entire country that the public transportation mask mandate exceeded the authority of the...
ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans this month. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively. In...
After a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden Administration’s transportation mask mandate on Monday, several major U.S. airlines and transit systems began to ditch their mask requirements nationwide, giving travelers and airline employees their first break from COVID-19 safety restrictions in nearly two years.
NEW YORK -- A federal judge on Monday struck down a national mask mandate on planes and mass transit.The Transportation Security Administration will no longer enforce face coverings in airports and on planes.At least four major airlines -- Delta, United, Southwest and Alaska Airlines -- announced they no longer require masks, CBS2's Dick Brennan reported.READ MORE: TSA won't enforce transit mask mandate for now after judge voids itThe mask mandate has led to tensions, even brawls on airlines, but now the TSA says it will not enforce it.People celebrating the end of the mandate. Applause greeted the announcement on a Delta...
A federal judge in Florida late Monday threw out the national mask mandate for airplanes, trains and public transportation. In a 59-page opinion and order, Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida declared the transportation mandate, previously issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as “unlawful” for exceeding statutory authority as well for violating the Administrative Procedure Act.
A California teenager who disappeared last summer was found in Nevada and her stepfather was taken into custody, authorities said. Katauna Whisenant, 14, was located by Nevada State Police, and her stepfather was arrested on an active warrant, the police chief in the Northern California town of Crescent City, where the girl is from, said in a statement Sunday.
A federal judge in Florida voided the nationwide mask mandate for airline and public transportation passengers Monday, saying the requirement was beyond the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s authority. The legal analysis of U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed in late 2020, turned on the language in a federal law […]
A growing troupe of House Republicans eager to unleash a wave of investigations if they win back power in this year's midterm elections is demanding that the Justice Department provide Congress a briefing on the inquiry into Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings.
Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
After two years of masked faces. The opportunity to return to restaurants, gyms and other indoor venues as it was before the pandemic. "My smile is probably one of my best features I got," admitted Hawaii Candy Factory co-owner, Daniel Paglinawn. "So you know, whenever I can smile at other people and show the love and ohana out here, it's a really good thing."
The Justice Department said Tuesday it will not appeal a federal district judge’s ruling that ended the nation’s federal mask mandate on public transit unless the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes the requirement is still necessary. In a statement released a day after a Florida judge ended the sweeping mandate, which required face […]
State panel can explore whether Greene participated in insurrection. eligibility to seek reelection can continue, a federal judge ruled, potentially giving Georgia state officials access to information and testimony about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that has eluded members of the House panel investigating it. U.S. District...
Mike Allen of Axios, one of D.C.'s most venerated purveyors of conventional wisdom, dropped a big bomb last week when he wrote that Democrats who study polling are panicking over the possibility that Donald Trump could win the trifecta in 2024 and end up with a "compliant filibuster-proof Senate majority in January 2025" courtesy of what data analyst David Shor, best known for his "popularism" theory, predicted would be "a minority of the vote.
Masks are no longer required on certain public transit services in Connecticut. The update from the Department of Transportation covers CT Transit, Hartford Line and Shore Line East services. This also means masks are now optional inside transportation facilities. However, New Haven Line services in Connecticut are operated by Metro-North...
SEATTLE — Nationally, most major airlines have announced they have lifted their mask requirements, but in Washington state, some public transit agencies are still requiring them. Alaska Airlines announced Monday that passengers would no longer be required to wear masks in the air, and Sea-Tac International Airport said the...
A Pentagon official whose role was to drive technological innovation at the Department of Defense (DoD) publicly announced his resignation on Monday, warning that the department needs “structural change” if it is ever going to “regrow its thinning technological edge.”. Preston Dunlap, who served as the first...
