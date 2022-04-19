ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Mask mandate lifted for public transportation

By Bob Hague
Wrn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePublic transportation passengers across Wisconsin may now ride mask free. A Trump appointed federal judge in Florida on Monday ruled for the entire country that the public transportation mask mandate exceeded the authority of the...

www.wrn.com

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

Which Airlines—and Other Transit Services—Are Still Requiring Masks

After a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden Administration’s transportation mask mandate on Monday, several major U.S. airlines and transit systems began to ditch their mask requirements nationwide, giving travelers and airline employees their first break from COVID-19 safety restrictions in nearly two years.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Green Bay, WI
Government
Green Bay, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
Green Bay, WI
Traffic
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
State
Florida State
Milwaukee County, WI
Government
Milwaukee County, WI
Traffic
County
Milwaukee County, WI
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee County, WI
Health
CBS New York

Reaction split to end of mask mandate on planes, mass transit

NEW YORK -- A federal judge on Monday struck down a national mask mandate on planes and mass transit.The Transportation Security Administration will no longer enforce face coverings in airports and on planes.At least four major airlines -- Delta, United, Southwest and Alaska Airlines -- announced they no longer require masks, CBS2's Dick Brennan reported.READ MORE: TSA won't enforce transit mask mandate for now after judge voids itThe mask mandate has led to tensions, even brawls on airlines, but now the TSA says it will not enforce it.People celebrating the end of the mandate. Applause greeted the announcement on a Delta...
Law & Crime

‘Wearing a Mask Cleans Nothing’: Federal Judge Previously Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by American Bar Association Puts a Stop to Airplane and Public Transit Mask Mandate

A federal judge in Florida late Monday threw out the national mask mandate for airplanes, trains and public transportation. In a 59-page opinion and order, Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida declared the transportation mandate, previously issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as “unlawful” for exceeding statutory authority as well for violating the Administrative Procedure Act.
FLORIDA STATE
TODAY.com

California teen who vanished last year is found in Nevada; stepfather arrested

A California teenager who disappeared last summer was found in Nevada and her stepfather was taken into custody, authorities said. Katauna Whisenant, 14, was located by Nevada State Police, and her stepfather was arrested on an active warrant, the police chief in the Northern California town of Crescent City, where the girl is from, said in a statement Sunday.
NEVADA STATE
Daily Montanan

Federal judge in Florida throws out national mask mandate for travelers

A federal judge in Florida voided the nationwide mask mandate for airline and public transportation passengers Monday, saying the requirement was beyond the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s authority. The legal analysis of U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed in late 2020, turned on the language in a federal law […] The post Federal judge in Florida throws out national mask mandate for travelers appeared first on Daily Montanan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transportation#Public Transit#Transit Systems#Metro Transit#Trump#Mymetrobus#The Biden Administration
Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
WASHINGTON, DC
KITV.com

To mask or not to mask: Hawaii becomes last state to lift mask mandate

After two years of masked faces. The opportunity to return to restaurants, gyms and other indoor venues as it was before the pandemic. "My smile is probably one of my best features I got," admitted Hawaii Candy Factory co-owner, Daniel Paglinawn. "So you know, whenever I can smile at other people and show the love and ohana out here, it's a really good thing."
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KTLA

Cheers and fear as judge strikes down U.S. transit mask mandate

The Justice Department said Tuesday it will not appeal a federal district judge’s ruling that ended the nation’s federal mask mandate on public transit unless the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes the requirement is still necessary. In a statement released a day after a Florida judge ended the sweeping mandate, which required face […]
bloomberglaw.com

Taylor Greene Insurrection Challenge Cleared by U.S. Judge (2)

State panel can explore whether Greene participated in insurrection. eligibility to seek reelection can continue, a federal judge ruled, potentially giving Georgia state officials access to information and testimony about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that has eluded members of the House panel investigating it. U.S. District...
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

The Big Lie is here to stay: Republicans plot to overturn elections on every level

Mike Allen of Axios, one of D.C.'s most venerated purveyors of conventional wisdom, dropped a big bomb last week when he wrote that Democrats who study polling are panicking over the possibility that Donald Trump could win the trifecta in 2024 and end up with a "compliant filibuster-proof Senate majority in January 2025" courtesy of what data analyst David Shor, best known for his "popularism" theory, predicted would be "a minority of the vote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
News 12

Masks no longer required on certain public transit services in CT

Masks are no longer required on certain public transit services in Connecticut. The update from the Department of Transportation covers CT Transit, Hartford Line and Shore Line East services. This also means masks are now optional inside transportation facilities. However, New Haven Line services in Connecticut are operated by Metro-North...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy