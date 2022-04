The Miami Heat continued to shackle the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Playoffs, hacking out a 115-105 victory in Game 2 of their first round series on Tuesday for a 2-0 lead. It was a tight affair until Jimmy Butler took charge in the dying minutes to seal the win for the top-seeded Heat. The veteran forward finished with a postseason career-high 45 points on an efficient 15-of-25 shooting from the field. He also chipped in five rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

