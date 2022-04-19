ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police identify victim in 12th Street Easter Sunday homicide

By Samantha Byrd
 1 day ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Easter Sunday, at about 11:36 p.m., the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a gun shot call on around West 12 th Street.

The officers located a 41-year-old man who is identified as Guillermo Sutton, who was stopped while on his bicycle when he was shot.

The victim had one gunshot wound and was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

This is an active investigation and no suspects have been identified at this time.

YPD encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call them at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

Remember, if your information leads to an arrest, you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.

