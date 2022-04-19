ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Kardashian-Jenner Family Attends Jury Selection For Blac Chyna Trial

By Entertainment News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe jury selection process began on Monday (April 18th) for Blac Chyna‘s $100 million lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family. Four members of the family were present at the Los Angeles courthouse, including Kim Kardashian,...

HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Storms Off After An Argument With Scott Disick In New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer

Things are going to get very heated on ‘The Kardashians.’ Kendall Jenner storms off after a fight with Scott Disick in a new trailer for the upcoming KarJenners series. The Kardashians will be bringing the drama in bigger and bolder ways when the new series premieres on Hulu. A new trailer for the show aired during the Oscars on March 27, and Kendall Jenner appears to get in a spat with Scott Disick. “I’m so over this, Scott. I’m out,” Kendall says before getting out of her seat and storming off.
TMZ.com

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Threatens Judge in Kardashian Lawsuit

Blac Chyna's mom, Tokyo Toni, may have taken her displeasure with the judge too far ... because she allegedly threatened him in her daughter's trial against the Kardashians. Tokyo went off on the judge while live streaming Tuesday on Instagram from just outside the courthouse where the civil case is underway. She says ... "I'm gonna get that judge." She's reacting to the judge booting her from the courtroom earlier in the day.
HollywoodLife

Blac Chyna’s Mom Told To Stay Away From Court After Blasting Kardashians In New Video

Blac Chyna‘s mother shared her strong opinions about the KarJenners in a recent social media video and now it’s apparently caused her to not be allowed in the courtroom during her daughter’s lawsuit trial against the reality TV family. Tokyo Toni used profanity and called out the physical appearance of the KarJenners, claiming they “look like they dead,” in an Instagram Live video on Monday night, and the KarJenners’ attorney, Michael Rhodes is reportedly concerned for his clients’ “physical safety.”
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lawrence Spotted Out on Hike with Her Newborn and Husband

Jennifer Lawrence is introducing her newborn to the great outdoors. On Tuesday, the Hunger Games actress was spotted enjoying a sunny hike in Los Angeles with her baby, husband Cooke Maroney, and his parents, Suzi Fredericks and James Maroney. This marks the first time she has been pictured with her child, who was born in February.
Essence

Sasha Obama Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of This Famous Actor

After the former First Lady spilled that both her daughters have boyfriends, the 20-year-old has been seen hanging out with the son of a very familiar face. If you were still in denial that Malia and Sasha Obama are grown women living their best young lives, their mom recently reminded us all.
ETOnline.com

Kourtney Kardashian Says IVF Medication Gave Her Depression and Sent Her Into Early Menopause

While Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker might be madly in love -- so much so they can't seem to keep their hands off one another -- not every part of their journey has been blissful. In an episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the 43-year-old reality star opens up to her mom, Kris Jenner, about struggling with the IVF process as she and Travis, 46, try to have a baby together.
The Independent

Kourtney Kardashian opens up about IVF complications: ‘The medication basically put me into depression’

Kourtney Kardashian has shared all the difficulties she’s facing due to her ongoing IVF treatment.Last month, the Poosh founder revealed that she and her fiancé Travis Barker are trying for a baby.During Thursday’s (21 April) episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney was seen speaking to her mother Kris Jenner about all the complications of her IVF journey.When Jenner sat down with her daughter to ask how her doctor’s appointments were going, she said: “Awful.”“Travis and I want to have a baby and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF and it hasn’t been the most amazing...
papermag.com

Blac Chyna Allegedly Threatened to Kill Kylie Jenner

Blac Chyna is being accused of threatening to kill Kylie Jenner. The allegation was made in response to a question from Chyna's lawyer about whether their client ever threatened to kill Kylie, though Kris initially said she couldn't remember. However, after being reminded of saying that during her deposition, Kris said the court would have to ask her daughter and Tyga for confirmation, before saying that she "probably thought it was just some drama, which I'm used to." The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch also claimed to have still supported Rob and Chyna's engagement, even after the alleged threat, as she "wanted them to win" and assumed Chyna wasn't serious.
