Winterville, NC

Christ Covenant School- Taylor Anthony

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMy name is Taylor Anthony and I am a senior this year at Christ Covenant School in Winterville, NC. I have attended Christ Covenant since first grade. I have two little sisters, Emily and Clara, who both attend Christ Covenant as well. I’m so thankful for my school! The love and...

www.witn.com

WITN

Ayden-Grifton High School- Chelsea Jolly

My name is Chelsea Jolly. I am 18 years old, and I will be graduating from Ayden-Grifton High School in June 2022. I have a strong support system that consists of my parents, Hubert and Sarah Jolly, sister, Shelby, several extended family members, and my dog. At school, I have participated in the Link Crew and the National Honor Society for the last two years. With these organizations, I have tried to provide a welcoming and warm environment to other students and helped them transition to high school as well as aiding my community in various projects, such as holiday and food drives. Previously, I have volunteered at Cannon Farms Inc. and Rountree Christian Church, organizing churchwide fall festivals and leading our kids ministry. Having the opportunity to participate in these organizations has meant a lot to me because I want to serve my community in any way I can. Outside of school, I enjoy fishing, hunting, cooking, spending time with my precious loved ones, watching sports (anything from the NFL to high school baseball) and binge watching Netflix (my current show is Grey’s Anatomy - we just won’t talk about anything past Season 11). While I am just as eager to make my decision as you all are to hear it, I am still currently in the process of deciding where I will be pursuing a degree in Business - whether that is at Pitt Community College for two years and then transferring, at East Carolina University, or at NC State University.
AYDEN, NC
WITN

Bear Grass Charter School- Caroline Wynn

Hey! My name is Caroline Wynn and I am a senior at Bear Grass Charter School. Over the past four years, I have played a role in leadership positions in several clubs and organizations, while playing volleyball, soccer, and cheerleading. I was raised by my parents, Ronnie and Tracie Wynn, and I have two brothers. I am an active member at Macedonia Christian Church. I plan to attend the University of North Carolina at Wilmington’s Honors College this Fall. In my free time, I enjoy going to the beach, hanging out with friends, and practicing volleyball or soccer. I am so thankful for the support of my family, friends, and teachers at BGCS and I am so excited to see what the future holds! Go Seahawks!
BEAR GRASS, NC
WITN

Bethel Assembly Christian Academy- Kelli Grace Bunch

Hey, my name is Kelli Bunch. My parents are Carroll and Lisa Bunch and I have three siblings; James, Kayln and Joshua. One of my favorite things is being an aunt to Cheyenne, Brantley and Alaina. I have attended BACA since Pre-K and have enjoyed the time that I have had there. This year I had the privilege of winning homecoming queen. I have been involved with all sports throughout the years, but my favorite sport was volleyball. Above all, I enjoy spending time with my family and friends.
WITN

The Epiphany School of Global Studies- Rachel Nguyen

My name is Rachel Nguyen, and I am a senior at The Epiphany School of Global Studies. At the end of May, I will be graduating from both The Epiphany School of Global Studies and the North Carolina School of Science and Math, earning my High School Diploma. Through high school, I have been an active member of several clubs such as the Science Olympiad, and Mu Alpha Theta (Math Honor Society)l. This year I am president of the Science National Honor Society, Co-President of the Art National Honor Society, and secretary of the National Honor Society. I have also played on the junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams. Outside of school, I have shadowed at East Carolina Brace and Limb to gain valuable knowledge to better understand how my future work may impact the lives of others. In the fall, I plan to attend Duke University where I will major in biomedical engineering. I am beyond grateful for my experience at The Epiphany School of Global Studies and for being selected as a representative for the WITN class of 2022!
EDUCATION
WITN

Arendell Parrott Academy- Marshall Taylor

My name is Marshall Taylor, and I attend Arendell Parrott Academy. I have a younger brother and a younger sister. I also have two dogs that are crazy and sweet. My hobbies consist of hunting, fishing, playing sports, playing guitar, and sailing. One of my favorite things to do is teach kids how to sail in the summer. I would say my best attribute is being sensitive to how other people feel and then responding in a beneficial way.
SOCCER
WITN

East Carteret High School- Caroline Harrison

My name is Caroline Harrison and I am from Beaufort, North Carolina. I am a senior at East Carteret High School where I have been involved in numerous activities throughout my four years. I have been on the soccer team all four years and I am a captain this year. I am also the vice president of FFA, the vice president of the Spanish Club, the secretary of SkillsUSA, and a member of the Beta Club. I am also dually enrolled at Carteret Community College and have been a counselor at Camp Albemarle for the past two summers. Like most people that grow up in Carteret County, my favorite place to spend my free time is on the water. I am grateful for my time at East Carteret and to have been selected as a part of the WITN Class of 2022!
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

Beddingfield High School- Kaitlyn Williford

I am Kaitlyn Williford. I was born in Wilson, North Carolina on October 16, 2003. My family and friends are what matter most to me. I will always put their needs before my own. I am engaged to a sweet and loving man. I have always loved science and when the pandemic hit it made me realize what my calling was. I wanted to help people so I have decided to be the person who makes vaccines and cures. I love reading, and listening to music, and am quite introverted but will talk plenty to the people I know and love.
WILSON, NC
WITN

Teacher of the Week: Tricia Hurt from C.M. Eppes Middle school

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Teacher of the Week for April 19 is Tricia Hurt from C.M. Eppes Middle School. Hurt said she wanted to follow in her family’s footsteps and enter the field of education following two years in a different career. So, she did just that, working in education for the past eight years in both Durham and Edgecombe counties. She has been at C.M. Eppes Middle School for the past five years.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina volunteers honored at luncheon

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Dozens of Eastern Carolina volunteers were honored at a luncheon Wednesday afternoon. The United Way of Onslow County hosted its Golden Rule Lightkeeper/ Fabric of the Community Award ceremony in Jacksonville. Volunteers that support community service efforts across the county enjoyed lunch at the Sturgeon City...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Duplin Early College High School- Brittney Figueroa

My name is Brittney Kayla Figueroa. I am an eighteen-year-old graduating senior at Duplin Early College High School. I am the middle child out of three children. I am the child of two hardworking Honduran-Americans who came to this country to give my siblings and me a bright future. I was born in Wilmington but I’ve always lived in Duplin County! Ever since I could remember, I’ve always been passionate about pursuing a career in the healthcare field. My favorite thing to do in my free time is volunteering and helping those around me! This year, I will be completing my journey at Duplin Early College High School with an Associate’s Degree in Science, an Associate’s Degree in Science, my Certified Nursing Assistant certificate, and my phlebotomy certificate. Due to my hard work and help from the amazing staff at the Early College, I will be attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill this fall with a full ride. I am honored to represent my school, Duplin County, and my family!
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Are you missing a goat?

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Animal Protective Services is looking for the owner of a goat found Monday morning. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office - Animal Protective Services posted on Facebook after they wrangled one from Executive Parkway in Craven County. In the Facebook post, they thanked Piedmont Gas for help catching the animal.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Elizabeth City Pasquotank Early College High School- Peter Van Chau

I was born and raised in Elizabeth City, North Carolina and I plan to stay in this area at least until I graduate college. I am 18 years old and currently attending Elizabeth City State University and am a senior for the class of 2022 at the Elizabeth City Pasquotank Early College. During the summer in between school, I used to travel a lot to visit family overseas and it has exposed me to my passion. Seeing massive aircraft often put me in a situation to have dreams to become a professional airline pilot. I am happy that my high school had allowed me to graduate with an associate degree allowing me to attend college in only two years. At Elizabeth City State University, I am majoring in aviation science with a concentration in flight education. The university will give me the tools necessary to achieve my passion and get my degree!
ELIZABETH CITY, NC

