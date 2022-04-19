Christ Covenant School- Taylor Anthony

My name is Chelsea Jolly. I am 18 years old, and I will be graduating from Ayden-Grifton High School in June 2022. I have a strong support system that consists of my parents, Hubert and Sarah Jolly, sister, Shelby, several extended family members, and my dog. At school, I have participated in the Link Crew and the National Honor Society for the last two years. With these organizations, I have tried to provide a welcoming and warm environment to other students and helped them transition to high school as well as aiding my community in various projects, such as holiday and food drives. Previously, I have volunteered at Cannon Farms Inc. and Rountree Christian Church, organizing churchwide fall festivals and leading our kids ministry. Having the opportunity to participate in these organizations has meant a lot to me because I want to serve my community in any way I can. Outside of school, I enjoy fishing, hunting, cooking, spending time with my precious loved ones, watching sports (anything from the NFL to high school baseball) and binge watching Netflix (my current show is Grey’s Anatomy - we just won’t talk about anything past Season 11). While I am just as eager to make my decision as you all are to hear it, I am still currently in the process of deciding where I will be pursuing a degree in Business - whether that is at Pitt Community College for two years and then transferring, at East Carolina University, or at NC State University.

AYDEN, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO