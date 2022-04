Former five star and McDonald's All-American JD Davison has declared for the NBA Draft. Davison recently told ESPN that he is in fact done with college. The former five star recruit was inconsistent throughout the season, averaging 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game in his one season for the Crimson Tide. The freshman showed some moments of greatness this year with his flashy passes and monster dunks, most notably jamming on National Defensive Player of the Year Walker Kessler in the Tide's home matchup with Auburn.

