Frederick, MD

Message from the Provost on the Mask Requirement for Classrooms and Instructional Spaces

 3 days ago

A message from Dr. Tony D. Hawkins, FCC Provost/Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs, Continuing Education, and Workforce Development:. As COVID cases start to rise again due in part to the BA.2 Omicron subvariant, we will continue the indoor...

Daily Mail

Teachers want term to end EARLY as rising Covid cases make keeping schools open 'unsustainable' and whole classes of kids are sent home if 10 children catch the virus

South Australian children could finish their schooling term early amid rising Covid cases among students and staff absences. The Australian Education Union, which represents state public school teachers, called for term one to finish a week early as large teacher and student absences are 'not sustainable.'. Education Department chief executive...
WORLD
Bradenton Herald

Most in US agree public schools on wrong track — but not on what to teach, poll finds

A majority of people in the U.S. believe that public schools are headed in the wrong direction based on the topics taught in class, a new poll finds. The public is especially divided over whether U.S. public schools should be trusted to teach about racism, according to a recent poll from Selzer & Company on behalf of the Grinnell College National Poll.
EDUCATION
Reason.com

High-Quality 'Public' Schools Don't Want Low-Income Students

Public education nationwide is not as free or equal as many would like to believe it is. Most K–12 school children are assigned to their public school through geographic school districts. Educational opportunities are largely determined by where parents can afford to live. Congress acknowledged this in a 2019 Joint Economic Committee report stating, "Families are faced with the reality that attending a high-performing public school often requires paying more for housing, and many students' educational opportunities are limited as a result."
WASHINGTON, DC
Simplemost

Teacher’s Viral ‘Desk Pet’ Rewards For Students Have Become Classroom Trend

Many teachers and parents may see TikTok as time-wasters, especially as they see kids spending countless hours swiping from video to video and viral trend to viral trend. Teachers, though, are resourceful people and some have found ways to connect to one another and boost morale through the video platform. An online, professional camaraderie has led to teachers finding inspiration to carry on with a career that is challenging in the best of times, and almost impossible during situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic. (Trust me, I used to teach!)
PETS
Eyewitness News

Free school lunches could end for some students

(WFSB) - Free meals could soon come to an end for some students. School officials are asking the federal government to extend a group of pandemic-related waivers that made it easier to get more meals to more students. Right now, those waivers are set to expire at the end of...
ADVOCACY
The 74

Georgia Poised to Ban Schools From Ever Requiring Students to Wear Masks

The Georgia Legislature could be one vote away from banning mask mandates in schools. A Senate bill to give parents veto power over school district health measures passed the House Education Committee Monday, teeing it up for a full House vote. Gov. Brian Kemp has personally backed the bill. “Parents are the best decision makers […]
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 58

New study claims Black MPS students disproportionately punished and suspended

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new study claims black and disabled MPS students are suspended at a highly disproportionate rate compared to other student groups. The group behind the study says the findings are concerning, and they're demanding change. The group Leaders Igniting Transformation says current MPS policies simply are...
EDUCATION
SheKnows

Students Lost Out on So Much More than Learning in the Pandemic & We’re Just Beginning to Understand the Impact

Click here to read the full article. One of the greatest impacts of the COVID-19 global pandemic was on the American school system. Seemingly overnight, students walked, biked, were picked up, or bussed home from school only to stay there. Many did not return to a classroom or school building for months if not a year or more depending upon location. In March of 2020 when the pandemic began staying home, social distancing, wearing a mask and learning remotely was necessary, critical, and vital to survival. Two years, two variants, and four COVID waves later the question that lingers is, What...
EDUCATION
Dallas Weekly

Campus Confidential: College In The Black Community, Going and Staying

College enrollment has been and attendance appears to be a continued problem for Black students. While, according to education data.org, there was a rise in college attendance, it began experiencing a dip in 2010. College attendance amongst African American students has declined 12.9 percent since 2010 according to education data.org. This does not mean that Black students are an extinct community, however. According to education data. org, of the Black students with a GPA of 3.5 or higher, about 33 percent attend community college. Overall, there has been a 34 percent increase in Black college students since 1976. Even Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), which have provided a space for more and more black students looking to go to college, have taken a hit, dropping 15 percent between 2010 to 2020. So, as students prepare to leave high school, what can be done to help them transition to college, and most importantly, what can be done to help them stay.
COLLEGES
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces nearly $23 million to support up to 600 new nursing students at education programs across the state

CHARLESTON, (WV) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that nearly $23 million in grant funding has been awarded to 26 nursing education programs at colleges, universities, schools of nursing, and career technical education centers across West Virginia. These awards, which are expected to support up to 600 new nursing students, are part of the West Virginia Nursing Workforce Expansion Program, first announced by Gov. Justice in December 2021 as a multifaceted approach to train and retain nurses in and attract nurses to the Mountain State. “We continue to do as much as we possibly can to support future and current...
EDUCATION
K92.3

Iowa Elementary School Has A Huge Duck Problem

One elementary school has a bit of an infestation on its hands. This place of learning is being infiltrated by ducks...rubber ducks to be exact. During this entire school year, Mark Twain Elementary staff and students have been receiving one strange new visitor every single day. In a news story...
IOWA STATE

