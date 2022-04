LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Record highs for Friday and Saturday as we reach our first 90+ of the year. High pressure over the area is responsible for the unseasonably hot temps through the weekend. The next storm system approaches late weekend and increases wind, clouds, cooler temps and showers. Daytime highs will drop nearly […]

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 27 DAYS AGO