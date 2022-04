If you've heard it once, you've probably heard it a thousand times: "A picture is worth a thousand words." Recent research suggests that visual elements can increase engagement by more than 80%, which makes sense, as we we live in a fast-paced world where we're constantly bombarded by information. If you want to get your message across, you need to keep up with the times and make sure your content is engaging and easy to read.

