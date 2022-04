Managing your time five days a week for eight hours a day is one thing. But figuring out how to take care of yourself and enjoy your life outside of work is another. I’ve spent my whole first year on the job just getting used to my workflow and figuring out how to structure my day. Before working full time, I never really had to consider all the ways I would be using my brain power and how much I would need to recharge myself.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 19 HOURS AGO