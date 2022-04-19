ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilaria Baldwin Jokingly Said She And Alec Baldwin Couldn't Take A Family Photo On Easter Because It's "Hard With 756 Kids"

By Emily Mae Czachor
 3 days ago

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their seventh child together this fall.

As current parents to six kids all under the age of 9 — plus Ireland Baldwin , the 26-year-old model Alec shares with his ex Kim Basinger — conversations about the couple's household and family life generally include questions about how they've learned to manage everything.

Their family includes 8-year-old Carmen Gabriela, 6-year-old Rafael Thomas, 5-year-old Leonardo Ángel Charles, 3-year-old Romeo Alejandro David, and Eduardo Pau Lucas, who recently turned 1.

For example, how do they even get from place A to B? It's not easy to fit 5 car seats — and soon 6 — in one vehicle.

Alec and Hilaria shared the news of her latest pregnancy in a statement to People last month. "One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling," they said in the announcement. "Our capacity to love continues to expand, and we can't wait to embrace our new little one this fall!"

Anyway, Hilaria seemed to acknowledge public comments noting how she and Alec just keep having kids in an Easter-themed Instagram post shared yesterday.

"I didn't get a family photo today because…welp, yeah…it's hard with one kid, and it's still hard with 756 kids," she joked, captioning an older clip of Carmen in place of Easter content.

"We were all hanging out and laughing at old videos. So instead of a traditional moment, here is a vid we found of Carmen singing 'La Cucaracha' … it goes with the city critter theme I guess," Hilaria wrote. "From NYC: Happy Easter, from all of us to you and your family."

Hilaria's post came after Alec attempted to explain to his Instagram followers why they keep having more kids. (I am still left with about one million questions.)

"People ask why. This is why," he wrote in the caption to a video of his youngest child laughing.

"Being a parent is the ultimate journey."

Well, at least Alec and Hilaria have a while to practice before holiday card season arrives. If they can't gather all 7 kids for one photo by then, they could always Photoshop some in à la the Kardashians .

