Santa Barbara, CA

SBCC community reveals favorite memories around Santa Barbara

By Eric Evelhoch, Melissa Garcia, Sydney Hammer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis spring semester, The Channels launched our first ever engagement journalism project. This multimedia feature asked students and members of the City College community to reflect on and share stories and photos of their favorite memories made in Santa Barbara. Stephane Rapp, Santa Barbara. Bringing up my two inspiring...

