SBCC community reveals favorite memories around Santa Barbara

HOW IS A ROCK LIKE A KITE? They both can be quite beautiful, and eye-catching, and pausing to admire one is something that is easy to do. Might we display an especially interesting rock, if it is small enough, on a shelf? We definitely would, much in the same way we might hang a beloved kite from our childhood out on the porch or in the garage, a colorful tribute to another time. But the comparisons between the two aren't plentiful, especially when you involve a colossal geologic formation like Morro Rock, which is far, far larger than a triangle of bright nylon, the sort of fabric that can soar on the slimmest of breezes. Perhaps these major differences are why the Morro Bay Kite Festival is so especially fetching: Light and bright objects sail high in the sky with the handsome and hulking volcanic cone as a beautiful backdrop, making for quite the striking visual.

MORRO BAY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO