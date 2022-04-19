ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach City, OH

Beach City to accept bids for sale of village land

 1 day ago
Beach City Village Council

Monday meeting

KEY ACTION: Passed an ordinance to sell 2.5 acres of village-owned land by sealed bid.

DISCUSSION: The land, on Manchester Avenue just north of the village, borders a farm owned by the village. Village Administrator Jim Spivey is in the process of getting documents in order to advertise the sale. It must appear five times in the newspaper with information and the last date the sealed bid will be accepted.

In another matter, council discussed the solar power system north of the village. FirstEnergy requested the village install lines that were not installed when the solar panels were put in place. FirstEnergy officials said if the issue is not addressed, they will shut off power to the field and the village would default. Council will discuss the matter and form a plan.

OTHER ACTION:

  • Approved $8,937 to the fire department to service vehicles and contract with “I Am Responding” app that allows firefighters to respond faster to a call.
  • Heard the baseball/softball fields in the village are owned by the Fairless Local School District and the Muskingum Watershed District. Village officials have no say in who uses the fields.
  • Heard from Police Chief Curt Gipe that he is exploring another service that would contact the police with calls. He said the Red Center is having problems covering calls on the midnight shift.
  • Learned that Ohio Environmental Protection Agency officials will inspect the flow meters that come from the Wilmot area. The village and Wilmot share a regional sewer plant.
  • Hired Brandon Unklesby, as a street laborer, effective April 25. He will work with Rick Savage, street superintendent.
  • Discussed purchasing eight cameras. They would be placed at the police station, Village Hall and at the community park. Spivey is seeking prices.

FOR YOUR INFO:

  • Congratulated firefighters Dustin King and Cory Anderson for receiving their emergency medical technician certification.
  • The utility committee will meet at 6 p.m. April 21 in village hall.

UP NEXT: Meets at 7 p.m. May 2 at 105 E. Main St.

BARB LIMBACHER

Comments / 0

