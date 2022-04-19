ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

How to Schedule Plantings for Year-Round Garden Harvests

By Elizabeth Waddington
Tree Hugger
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the things that new gardeners most often ask me is how they can work out when to sow what, and when to undertake key jobs in their garden. Getting your timing right is one of the most important factors in determining how successful you will be in a food-producing...

Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
99.9 KTDY

Houseplants Dying? Add This From Your Toolbox to Revive Them

It's not very often that the worlds of hardware and houseplants collide in a good way. Usually, we are purchasing items from the hardware store to remove plants from our landscape. Or such is the case this time of year, we are heading to the hardware store for tools to plant new plants in our springtime gardens.
Family Handyman

Top 10 Best Flowers for Growing in Pots

Even if you have a small garden, deck or patio, you can still grow beautiful flowers! We found the best flowers for pots. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
BobVila

27 Gorgeous Plants That Attract Hummingbirds to Your Garden

Although more than 300 known species of hummingbird grace gardens around the world, only about a dozen species routinely migrate through North America, and even fewer remain year-round in the warmest areas of the West. These amazingly tiny birds—the smallest bird in the world is the bee hummingbird, which weighs less than an ounce—mostly prefer the warmth of the tropics in Central and South America.
Family Handyman

Hydrangea Not Blooming? Here’s What to Do

Reader William Stovall asks: “I have a seven-year-old oakleaf hydrangea in a shaded location. It grows a lot of healthy foliage that I have to prune regularly, but my hydrangea is not blooming. It bloomed only once or twice. Why do you think that is?”. It’s all about the...
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
WGN TV

Best fertilizer for vegetable gardens

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you look across the fence and envy your neighbor’s lush, productive vegetable garden, take heart: it’s all in the fertilizer. Fertilizer makes the difference between ho-hum gardens that eke out a tomato or two and lush, overflowing bushels of produce. The best fertilizer for vegetable gardens can fill your baskets to bursting.
BobVila

Pruning Tomato Plants: 6 Mistakes Most First-Time Growers Make

Tomatoes are America’s favorite garden “vegetable” to grow. Botanically a fruit, the tomato was classified as a vegetable by the U.S. tariff law of 1887 because it’s served with dinner, not as dessert. Today, there are more than 10,000 varieties in many shapes, sizes, and colors....
Taste Of Home

How to Start Plants in Mini ‘Milk Jug Greenhouses’

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. We’ve all got our own big dreams and goals when it comes...
The Guardian

No outdoor space? Why you don’t need a garden to garden

We’re a nation of gardeners, but, according to the Office for National Statistics, one in eight British households have no garden. If you live in one of these 3.3 million garden-less homes, but feel the need to get your hands muddy, there’s good news: you don’t need a garden to garden.
Mount Airy News

Birds, buds, and blooms announce: Spring is here

Spring is now past its first week whether it feels like it or not. All cool weather vegetables such as lettuce, cabbage, radish, broccoli, spring onion sets, Irish potatoes and greens will be untouched by cool days and nights of March. We will probably have plenty of cold days and nights through March and even through part of April, but not much danger of the soil freezing even though there could be some snow.
Family Handyman

10 Plant Stands You and Your Indoor Plants Will Love

Houseplants are having a moment in a big way, and this collection of must-have indoor plant stands celebrates the best ways to show off your greenery. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
KHON2

Native plants to add to your garden

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply says there are native plants that people can easily add to their gardens. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. Some of the plants also have health benefits. BWS Community Relations Specialist...
Times-News

Bullington Gardens annual plant sale scheduled for next month

Bullington Gardens, a horticultural education center and public botanical garden, will hold its annual spring plant sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 28-30. Friends of Bullington Garden will receive a 10% discount and an exclusive early-bird shopping day, according to a news release. To become a Friend, visit bullingtongardens.org/support-bullington/membership.
