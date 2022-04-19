ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The View’ Addresses Whoopi Goldberg’s Prolonged Absence From The Show

DoYouRemember?
 1 day ago
Whoopi Goldberg has been missing from the cast of The View lately and fans began wondering why. In a recent episode, Joy Behar addressed Whoopi’s absence and shared that it was actually for a very exciting reason. Whoopi is not leaving the show but simply working on a new project.

Joy elaborated during the April 13th show, “Whoopi is in Scotland filming a new project and will be back at the table on May 2. If you’re wondering where Whoopi is, the girl’s got a movie she’s making and she will be back when she finishes whatever she’s doing. So, she’s gone for a while.”

Whoopi Goldberg is filming a TV mini-series and will be back on ‘The View’ soon

THE VIEW, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sherri Shepherd, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Barbara Walters, (2007), 1997-. photo: Steve Fenn / © ABC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Whoopi is reportedly filming a movie based on the novel Anansi Boys by Neil Gaiman. The View‘s Twitter page also addressed her absence and congratulated her on her new role. The page wrote, “ICYMI: Our EGOT winner is away doing EGOT things! ✨ See you soon, @WhoopiGoldberg!”

Whoopi Goldberg, host of The Academy Awards, 1994, (aired March 21, 1994). ph: Jeffrey Newbury/TV Guide/Courtesy Everett Collection

According to IMDb, Anansi Boys is actually a mini TV series coming to Amazon Prime Video. Whoopi will be playing a character called Bird Woman. Whoopi previously shared, “I have been a fan of this book for a very long time. When Neil Gaiman told me it was being brought to the screen, I did everything I could to be part of it to help make people aware of Anansi and all his magic.”

666 PARK AVENUE, Whoopi Goldberg, ‘Hypnos’, (Season 1, ep.109, airs Dec. 2, 2012), 2012-13. photo: Eric Liebowitz / © ABC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Interestingly enough, the author revealed that he always imagined Whoopi playing Bird Woman when he was writing the novel. He added that her character is “scary!”

Comments / 475

Julie G
1d ago

She PROMISED to leave the country when Trump was elected! Yet, the whale of a old hag remains here! GET LOST PERMANENTLY with your empty promises and,lies!

Reply(9)
376
Give'em truth
1d ago

I don’t care why she is absent just as long as she is. Now if the other two warts would disappear and I wouldn’t have to hear about them anymore.

Reply(17)
307
1myopinion
1d ago

Replace them ALL or cancel that show so sick of the one sidedness no one can have a different VIEW without getting tromped in. I’m over this show

Reply(10)
73
