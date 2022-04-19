ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Calls Kourtney Kardashian ‘Best Soon to Be Stepmom’ in Birthday Tribute

Blended family love! Travis Barker ’s daughter, Alabama Barker , showed some major love for her future stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian , sharing a sweet tribute for the Poosh founder’s 43rd birthday on Monday, April 18.

“Happy birthday to the best soon to be stepmom I could ask for!" Alabama captioned a photo of herself, Kourtney and Alabama's sister Atiana De La Hoya. "You deserve the world," Alabama added with a red heart emoji.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LXXFk_0fDrcpgN00 Their future blended family consists of Alabama, 16, and her brother Landon Barker, 18, who are children of the Blink-182 drummer, 46, and his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler , 47, as well as the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum, 43, and her three children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.

Travis also wished his future bride-to-be a happy birthday on social media, sharing a moody black-and-white photo of the couple holding one another in their arms. "My best friend, my love, my everything. Happy Birthday @KourtneyKardash. I love you,” he wrote on Instagram.

"All I could ever dream of and more,” Kourtney wrote back in a comment.

The gang celebrated the reality TV star’s big day with a family trip to Disneyland on Monday, April 18. The couple kept it casual for the day, wearing T-shirts, jeans and mouse ears. They even brought along Travis’ stepdaughter, Atiana de la Hoya.

Travis’ iconic red rose-studded proposal to Kourtney took place in October 2021 at the Rosewood Miramar in Santa Barbara, California. The duo had a practice wedding ceremony on April 4 in Las Vegas following the 2022 Grammys , which Kourtney later clarified was not legally binding as they did not have a marriage license.

Throughout their relationship, the couple have included their children in their activities and travels, even bringing them along for red carpet events . Seeing as Kourtney and Travis have been neighbors for years, it didn’t take long for their kids to adjust to their romance, which began in late 2020.

It seems the pair has plans to expand their already happy family, it seems the duo want to expand their big happy bunch, with a source exclusively telling Life & Style on March 15 they were “looking into IVF” for Kourtney to get pregnant.

“Right when they got serious, Kourt and Travis decided to put effort into getting pregnant,” the insider revealed. “It was a no-brainer for both of them because they’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point delaying or waiting to be married first.”

Time will tell what’s in store for the Barker-Kardashian bunch!

