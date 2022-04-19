ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg To Visit Morgan State University Wednesday

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 1 day ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Morgan State University, a historically Black college in Baltimore, will host U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for a campus visit and tour of its National Transportation Center lab Wednesday.

On his visit, the university said Buttigieg will learn more about the transportation-related degree programs and the School of Engineering. He’ll also see demonstrations of the university’s work with an autonomous wheelchair and car/bicycle simulations.

The university said Buttigieg will highlight President Biden’s $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Thanks to the law, which was passed last year, Buttigieg is overseeing one of the most significant investments in America’s bridges, roads, and rails in more than half a century.

The tour will be capped with a town hall discussion with students and faculty.

Morgan University is one of two HBCU Transportation Center leads. The transportation center lab “advances U.S. technology and expertise in transportation, research, and technology transfer on the university level,” according to its website.

The research focus at the center is currently on “connected and autonomous vehicles, transportation and traffic modeling, safety and distracted driving, and equity” the university says.

The center also aims to increase the number of minorities and women in transportation.

Secretary Buttigieg would be the latest in a slew of representatives from the Biden administration to visit the university Northeast Baltimore university. Since February, U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal, U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai, U.S. Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo have visited Morgan’s campus.

Comments

swiftray
1d ago

maybe i'm in the minority now, but i believe the best qualified person should get the job. twice i refrained from interviewing for a higher position when i knew at least one other candidate was better qualified than me. i just don't understand how people like Pete B. and the many other less than qualified people can accept (or especially promote themselves for) upper management positions they have no business holding.

Reply(1)
2
