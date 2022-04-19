ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
26 Year-Old Man Shot And Killed Inside Car In Northeast D.C.

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
 1 day ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a homicide which...

WRAL News

Man shot while inside car near downtown Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — A man was found shot inside a car near downtown Raleigh on Tuesday night. The shooting happened at Idlewild Avenue and E. Edenton Street around 10 p.m. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police did not give an update on the man's condition.
The Independent

Louisiana woman stabbed to death on Facebook Live

The horrifying stabbing murder of a Louisiana woman was streamed on Facebook Live for more than 15 minutes, according to police.Janice David, 34, was tied to a car’s steering wheel with jumper cables before being stabbed to death, authorities say.Police spokesperson Sgt L’Jean McKneely said that the man charged with the murder, Earl Lee Johnson, then attempted to set the vehicle on fire.The Advocate reported that someone who saw the stream on Facebook contacted the social media company, which in turn alerted Louisiana State Police. Law enforcement was alerted too late to save the victim’s life, but they did make...
FOX Carolina

19-year-old shot and killed on I-85 South in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police responded to a reported shooting that left one person dead on I-85 South Tuesday evening. Gaston County Police said the shooting happened near exit 13. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 19-year-old Uriah Diondreus McCree suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. McCree was...
WJLA

DC man charged in shooting of 8-month-old baby in Waldorf, Maryland

WALDORF, Md. (7News) — A 27-year-old Washington D.C. man was charged in the shooting of an 8-month-old baby in Waldorf, Maryland. Delvonte Elmore was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, home invasion, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and other related charges. According to the...
WGAU

24-year-old father shot and killed outside downtown Atlanta venue

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside a hookah lounge in downtown Atlanta early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened on the 250 block of Trinity Ave. around 6 a.m. Officers found a man dead from at least one gunshot wound in the middle of the street outside a building that houses a hookah lounge and a nightclub.
