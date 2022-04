Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro has shared a touching tribute to her nephew after the football star announced that his and Georgina Rodriguez’s newborn son had died.The singer took to Instagram on Monday to offer support for her family during this difficult time. Aveiro shared a picture of Ronaldo, 37, and his partner Rodriguez, 28 along with the caption translated from Portuguese: “I love you and my heart is with you over there…May God take care of everything and strengthen your path more and more.”Aveiro also expressed her gratitude for her late nephew’s twin sister, who is “firm and strong...

