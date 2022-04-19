Man missing after jumping from cruise ship

The search continues for a Carnival Cruise passenger who jumped off of his ship and into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida on Saturday morning, according to officials.

Two patrol boats and an airplane have been deployed by the Coast Guard to search for the 43-year-old man who jumped from the ship, causing passengers to run from the ship's deck.

The jumper took his leap off the ship's deck at around midnight, 55 miles east of Port Canaveral, military and Carnival officials reported.

Carnival Cruise spokesperson Matt Luopi shared that the man had been on the ship with his family, and they are being taken care of by the cruise liner.

"The Carnival Care Team is supporting the guest's family," Lupoli said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the guest and his family."

This is the third time someone has jumped off a Carnival Cruise in the last three months. Both of the other passengers who jumped were later found dead.

The scene on Saturday was described as chaotic as one passenger reportedly said people were scrambling after the man had jumped on Saturday morning, with officials looking for the man who had gone overboard, the New York Post reported.

Since Saturday, there have not been any new developments as the search for the man continues.