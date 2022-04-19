ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch Liverpool And Man United Fans Unite For Minute's Applause To Support Cristiano Ronaldo

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cNuuV_0fDrZOFd00

Rival fans united to show support for bereaved dad Ronaldo and his family at Anfield on Tuesday.

Rival fans united to show support for bereaved dad Cristiano Ronaldo and his family at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Liverpool and Manchester United supporters observed 60 seconds of applause in the seventh minute of their Premier League match.

It had been arranged by Liverpool fans to show solidarity with United's famous number 7, after Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced in a joint statement 24 hours earlier than their newborn son had died.

During the minute-long demonstration, which was emphatically observed, Liverpool fans sang "You'll Never Walk Alone".

Former United captain Gary Neville, who was commentating on the game for Sky Sports, described the moment as a "touch of class".

Ronaldo, who scored a hat-trick in a 3-2 win over Norwich on Saturday, was granted compassionate leave by United and was therefore not involved at Anfield .

Players from both teams wore black armbands as a mark of respect for Ronaldo and his late son.

Liverpool were already 1-0 in front before the seventh minute after Mo Salah set up Luis Diaz to score his fourth goal for the club.

The game ended 4-0 to Liverpool after Salah scored two goals himself, either side of a fine volleyed strike by Sadio Mane.

Liverpool and Man United fans at Anfield performed a minute's applause in the seventh minute of their game to show support for Cristiano Ronaldo and his family

Twitter/@thisisanfield

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mum whose 14-year-old autistic son was allegedly 'assaulted' by Cristiano Ronaldo REFUSES to meet Man United star and insists pair 'don't owe him a FAVOUR' - as Merseyside Police continue their investigation into incident

The Mum of the 14-year-old boy who Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly 'assaulted' at Goodison Park by smashing a phone out of his hand has declined the Manchester United star's invitation to Old Trafford. Sarah Kelly, from Wirral, took her 14-year-old son Jake Harding to Goodison Park on Saturday for the first...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Merseyside Police confirm they have contacted the family of the 14-year-old autistic boy who had a phone smashed out of his hand by Cristiano Ronaldo, as they appeal for more information - but Man United 'WON'T punish their star'

Merseyside Police have confirmed that they have contacted the family of a 14-year-old autistic fan who appeared to have his phone smashed by Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Footage, which began circulating on social media after Manchester United's 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on Saturday, showed Ronaldo appearing to knock...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Gary Neville
WDBO

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo reveals death of infant son

In a heartbreaking announcement on social media, Cristiano Ronaldo announced his newborn son had passed away. In the Instagram post, Ronaldo said, “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. … Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”
SOCCER
Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo's newborn twin boy dies

LISBON, April 18 (Reuters) - Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez, who announced in October last year they were expecting twins, said on Monday one of the two babies has died. "It is with deep sadness we have to announce that our baby boy passed away," Ronaldo...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Man United Fans#Sky Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

'Family is more important than everything' - Ronaldo to miss Anfield game

Manchester United have confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature in tonight's match against Liverpool at Anfield after the death of his baby boy. Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez announced the death of their son on Monday, saying it is the "greatest pain that any parents can feel". The statement from...
SOCCER
BBC

Liverpool v Manchester United: Confirmed team news

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has decided to make just two changes from Saturday's FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City. Jordan Henderson returns to captain the side and makes his 400th career league appearance. The England midfielder replaces Naby Keita, while the other swap sees centre-back Joel Matip come in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Liverpool vs Man Utd on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch the Premier League fixture

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick will be reunited with players he helped develop when his side take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday,Rangnick worked with Naby Keita at RB Salzburg and has been involved with Roberto Firmino, Joel Matip, Sadio Mane, Ibrahima Konate and Takumi Minamino’s careers.LIVE! Follow Liverpool vs Man Utd latest updatesThe manager said: “They are good, they’re extremely good. It’s no coincidence that they’re as good as they are. Jurgen [Klopp] has built that team in the last six and a half years.“Six or seven of those players used to be my/our players when...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
705
Followers
482
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy