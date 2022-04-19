Watch Liverpool And Man United Fans Unite For Minute's Applause To Support Cristiano Ronaldo

Rival fans united to show support for bereaved dad Ronaldo and his family at Anfield on Tuesday.

Liverpool and Manchester United supporters observed 60 seconds of applause in the seventh minute of their Premier League match.

It had been arranged by Liverpool fans to show solidarity with United's famous number 7, after Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced in a joint statement 24 hours earlier than their newborn son had died.

During the minute-long demonstration, which was emphatically observed, Liverpool fans sang "You'll Never Walk Alone".

Former United captain Gary Neville, who was commentating on the game for Sky Sports, described the moment as a "touch of class".

Ronaldo, who scored a hat-trick in a 3-2 win over Norwich on Saturday, was granted compassionate leave by United and was therefore not involved at Anfield .

Players from both teams wore black armbands as a mark of respect for Ronaldo and his late son.



Liverpool were already 1-0 in front before the seventh minute after Mo Salah set up Luis Diaz to score his fourth goal for the club.

The game ended 4-0 to Liverpool after Salah scored two goals himself, either side of a fine volleyed strike by Sadio Mane.