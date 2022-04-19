ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Franciscans choose between Haney, Campos for open assembly seat

By Greg Wong
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EoOAk_0fDrZJq000

San Franciscans on Tuesday will decide in a special election who will fill the city's vacant state assembly seat.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

Voters will determine whether current San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney or former Supervisor David Campos will represent California's 17th Assembly district, which covers the eastern half of San Francisco including Chinatown, Haight-Ashbury, downtown, the Mission and the Tenderloin.

The seat opened up last October when former Assemblyman David Chiu was appointed as San Francisco City Attorney. Chiu's vacant seat was first up for grabs during the primary election on Feb. 15 , however no candidate received over 50% of the vote, which triggered Tuesday's special runoff election between the two top vote-getters, Haney and Campos. Haney earned 36.4% of the vote in the February race, narrowly edging Campos who had 35.6%.

Haney was elected supervisor of District 6 in 2018, representing the Tenderloin, Civic Center, Mid-Market, SOMA, Yerba Buena, Rincon Hill, South Beach, Mission Bay, and Treasure Island.

Meanwhile Campos is currently the Vice Chair of the California Democratic Party. He previously served as the supervisor of District 9, which includes Bernal Heights, Portola, and the Inner Mission, from 2008 to 2016, when he termed out.

Both Haney and Campos lean towards the progressive end of the Democratic party. The special election has mostly centered on issues of rent and housing affordability.

Haney has received endorsements from Mayor London Breed and former Obama administration official, Bilal Mahmood, who finished third in the primary. Campos was endorsed by San Francisco community college board member Thea Selby, who finished fourth in the primary.

Tuesday's polls close at 8 p.m. The winner will serve the rest of Chiu's term and then will have to run again in the regular statewide June primary election and again in the November general election.

LISTEN to KCBS Radio
FAVORITE KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Elections
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Portola, CA
Local
California Government
San Francisco, CA
Elections
Daily Mail

Black Lives Matter secretly used $6 million in donations to buy luxurious 6,500-square foot mansion with seven bedrooms and parking for 20 cars in Southern California in 2020 where leaders have filmed YouTube videos

The leaders of the Black Lives Matters organization allegedly laid out a whopping $6 million that was donated to the activist group to buy a 6,500-square foot Southern California mansion, according to published reports. News of the 2020 purchase was first reported by New York Magazine on Monday, as the...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Campos
Person
Matt Haney
mansionglobal.com

Historic Coronado, California, Mansion Listed For $39 Million

This lavish historic home in Coronado, California, is asking $39 million. A historic residence 100 feet away from the shore in Coronado, California, was listed for $39 million on Monday, which would set a price record for the area if it sells for the asking price. Built in 1925 and...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Franciscans#Kcbs Radio#Haight Ashbury#Tenderloin#Civic Center#Yerba Buena#District 9#The Democratic Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy