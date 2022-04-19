San Franciscans choose between Haney, Campos for open assembly seat

San Franciscans on Tuesday will decide in a special election who will fill the city's vacant state assembly seat.

Voters will determine whether current San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney or former Supervisor David Campos will represent California's 17th Assembly district, which covers the eastern half of San Francisco including Chinatown, Haight-Ashbury, downtown, the Mission and the Tenderloin.

The seat opened up last October when former Assemblyman David Chiu was appointed as San Francisco City Attorney. Chiu's vacant seat was first up for grabs during the primary election on Feb. 15 , however no candidate received over 50% of the vote, which triggered Tuesday's special runoff election between the two top vote-getters, Haney and Campos. Haney earned 36.4% of the vote in the February race, narrowly edging Campos who had 35.6%.

Haney was elected supervisor of District 6 in 2018, representing the Tenderloin, Civic Center, Mid-Market, SOMA, Yerba Buena, Rincon Hill, South Beach, Mission Bay, and Treasure Island.

Meanwhile Campos is currently the Vice Chair of the California Democratic Party. He previously served as the supervisor of District 9, which includes Bernal Heights, Portola, and the Inner Mission, from 2008 to 2016, when he termed out.

Both Haney and Campos lean towards the progressive end of the Democratic party. The special election has mostly centered on issues of rent and housing affordability.

Haney has received endorsements from Mayor London Breed and former Obama administration official, Bilal Mahmood, who finished third in the primary. Campos was endorsed by San Francisco community college board member Thea Selby, who finished fourth in the primary.

Tuesday's polls close at 8 p.m. The winner will serve the rest of Chiu's term and then will have to run again in the regular statewide June primary election and again in the November general election.

