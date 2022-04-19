ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose man arrested for arson in connection with Home Depot fire

By Edie Frederick
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22TrIz_0fDrZIxH00

A South Bay man has been arrested for felony arson in connection with the massive fire that leveled a Home Depot in south San Jose, causing millions of dollars of damages.

Dyllin Jaycruz Gogue, 27, of San Jose was charged on Friday with intentionally igniting the five-alarm blaze that erupted on April 9 in the lumber section of a Home Depot at 920 Blossom Hill Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33GqPF_0fDrZIxH00
Photo credit Keith Menconi/KCBS Radio
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21T6XF_0fDrZIxH00
A South Bay man has been arrested for felony arson in connection with the massive fire that leveled a Home Depot in south San Jose, causing millions of dollars of damages. Photo credit Keith Menconi/KCBS Radio
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fVNs7_0fDrZIxH00
A South Bay man has been arrested for felony arson in connection with the massive fire that leveled a Home Depot in south San Jose, causing millions of dollars of damages. Photo credit Keith Menconi/KCBS Radio

According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney , evidence shows that Gogue lit the fire and tried to leave the store with a cart containing tools. He was stopped by Home Depot personnel, but then fled in a car.

The entire 98,827 square foot store was destroyed, causing an estimated $17 million in inventory loss. As the fire took hold, employees and customers had to run for their lives to escape.

"I speak for a grateful city in condemning the outstanding work of our fire and police departments in saving lives and rapidly identifying the suspect," Mayor Sam Liccardo said. "The DA's charging decision appropriately recognizes the gravity and severity of harm posed by the suspect's actions."

Photo credit KPIX

The surrounding neighborhoods were told to shelter in place with doors and windows closed to avoid potentially hazardous smoke exposure as a massive plume of black smoke rose into the sky.

Gogue also allegedly robbed a Bass Pro Shop and a Macy's on the same day in a theft spree. He was booked into Elmwood Correctional Facility on Saturday where he is being held without bail.

